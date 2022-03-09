TL;DR Breakdown The global crypto market continues to be bullish, adding 5.48% in the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin sees a huge gain over the last 24 hours, adding 7.70%.

Binance Coin also gains a significant amount, adding 2.54% in 24 hours.

Flow and EOS are bullish, gaining 3.52% and 3.61%, respectively.

The global crypto market has continued in a bullish manner, as it has continued to add value. The war in Ukraine has begun to cool down, and as a result, the market has also taken a breath of respite. Once the problem settles down completely, there will be an improvement in the market value. Other markets have also improved, and an example is US futures which have shown significant growth. Despite the growing value, there are fears of volatility, but the investors are acting boldly to help the market sail safely.

The change in the political situation has also led to the lowering of oil prices. As a result of a decrease in oil prices, stock markets have also strengthened. The increasing flow towards different markets has strengthened Bitcoin because the investors feel it will be a secure investment because of the fewer chances of volatility. Also, there is a growing fear of tightening regulations regarding free trade. The recent conflict has led to uncertainty about trade because of the impact of sanctions on the Russian economy. Countries will try to lower this risk which will affect free trade, and one of the impacted markets might be crypto, especially Bitcoin.

Here is a brief overview of the market situation using coins like Bitcoin, Binance Coin, and some others.

BTC soars higher

Bitcoin has been through several fluctuations in a short period. In contrast to previous years, Bitcoin gained value and then shed it to unbelievable levels in 2022. The changes were alarming for some investors as they believed Bitcoin wouldn’t regain the lost value. In contrast to expectations, Bitcoin performed well and regained a significant amount.

According to the latest updates, Bitcoin has gained 7.70% in the last 24 hours. While in comparison to that, the losses for the previous seven days have been reduced to 3.86%. The value of Bitcoin losses will lower further as the gains soar higher. The price for Bitcoin has also enhanced due to new gains and is in the $41,835.79 range.

The market cap for Bitcoin is estimated to be $793,980,840,050 as the market is growing favorable. While in comparison, the 24-hour trading volume of Bitcoin is about $36,774,815,185. The same amount can be converted to the native currency of 879,038 BTC.

BNB keeping pace with Bitcoin

Binance Coin has also improved due to increasing investments in the crypto market. The new gains have brought it an amount of 2.54% as it heads to further bullishness. Comparing its performance for the last seven days shows that the losses are about 2.81%. If we look at the current price for Binance Coin, it is about $394.50.

The market cap for Binance Coin has also begun to show the impacts of bullishness and is estimated to be $65,138,447,004. At the same time, its 24-hour trading volume is estimated to be $2,465,034,703. If we convert this amount to its native currency, it is about 6,248,515 BNB.

FLOW gathering new gains

The bullishness is not limited to Bitcoin or Binance Coin. Rather its impacts are widespread. The 48th coin in the global list also benefits from the improving situation. Flow has gained 3.52% in the last 24 hours. While if we compare its performance to the seven days, it has shed 7.34%.

The market cap for Flow is estimated to be $2,090,993,326. While if we take a peek at its trading volume for the last 24 hours, it is estimated to be $82,805,788. The same amount in the native currency of this blockchain system is about 13,966,336 FLOW.

The circulating supply for the same coin remained 352,674,807 FLOW.

EOS too bullish from new investments

EOS has also remained green as the investors want to make the best out of their investments. The data for the last 24 hours shows that it has gained 3.61%. In comparison, the data for the last seven days shows that its losses are about 6.73%. The alternation of losses and gains keeps the market motivated.

The current market cap for EOS is estimated to be $2,012,319,379. At the same time, the 24-hour trading volume is about $341,447,002. The graph for this currency shows that it went through fluctuations and is rising from steep losses.

Final Thoughts

Finally, there is a major improvement in the market as Bitcoin has taken a steep flight, raising its value. The global market cap has also improved as it has reached $1.83T. The ease for the market came from a decrease in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. The chances of volatility are still there, but there are chances that the market will regain its value because of the lessening impact of geopolitical problems.