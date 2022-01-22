TL;DR Breakdown The global crypto market continues to recede, losing 11.31% in 24 hours. Bitcoin continues its loss journey, dipping 8.46% in 24 hours. Binance Coin also finds no respite and suffers a loss of 13.57%. Cardano and Shiba Inu also continued retrogressive, losing 12.78% and 24.70% in 24 hours.

The market is continuing a difficult journey as new investments are reducing while the investors are losing. The market began to change in December when the fluctuating situation led to the unreliability of prices. The negative situation has continued since then, and the only minor change was that of small moments of respite for currencies. The leading name in sufferings was bitcoin, and the pattern hasn’t changed.

There is no denial that other coins are also going through dips, but the market dominance and bulk of bitcoin make it suffer more. The changes in the market have also impacted crypto exchanges, and the leading names include Binance and FTX. These two exchanges suffered a combined loss of more than $2 billion. The reader can guess the amount of losses for other exchanges.

Many currencies have receded to new levels, and some are witnessing their all-time lows. Cardano is one of them which is going through its hardest days. There are hopes for the normal days, but the current bearishness seems to last more. So, it is yet unknown how long investors will have to wait for the bullish times.

Here is a brief overview of the major currencies like bitcoin, Binance Coin, etc.

Experts have raised eyebrows at the purchase of 410 bitcoin by the El Salvador government. Many refer to this deal as the purchase of loss, but the government representatives say that it is an investment in the future, as the prices will rise. It is yet to be seen what will be the investment results.

For the last twenty-four hours, the data tells a sorry tale as bitcoin has been through a hard time. The loss for the last 24 hours is about 8.46%, while the loss for the last seven days is about 17.69%. The data shows that it has affected the bulk of bitcoin in recent days.

If we look at the graph for the recent days, it shows a continuous loss for the last few weeks. The current bitcoin price is $35,417.97, while the loss has affected it, bringing it down from $43K recently. The current market cap for bitcoin is estimated to be $670,704,910,210.

The trading volume of bitcoin for the last 24 hours is about $50,050,036,021. If the market improves, there are chances that bitcoin will also improve.

BNB finds no option except recession

Binance Coin is also going through a hard time, as it has received blows at the hands of investors. The loss of almost 13.57% in 24 hours has taken it back to the fourth position, which it had clinched from Tether. The price for Binance has also suffered due to ongoing changes, and it is estimated to be $365.17.

While the losses for the last seven days are about 25.79% which means it has lost a quarter of its value recently. The changes might continue for a long, slashing it of its value. The current market cap for the said coin is about $59,514,871,340.

The trading volume for this coin for the last 24 hours is $4,467,667,614.

ADA hits all-time low

Cardano has been no different from bitcoin in losses as it has touched new lows. The data for the last 24 hours tells of a loss of 12.78%, while the weekly loss amounts to 17.78%. The current price for the said coin is about $1.04, while the ranking is 6th.

If we take a peek at the current market cap for Cardano, it is about $34,462,779,684. At the same time, its trading volume for the last 24 hours is about $3,607,063,928.

SHIB needs a relief

Shiba Inu has suffered a loss of 38.71% while it desperately needs relief. But there is no such good news as it has suffered a loss of 24.70% in 24 hours. The mentioned blows have brought its price down to $0.00001902.

The current market cap for Shiba Inu is estimated to be $10,443,749,034. While if we compare it to the trading volume, it is estimated to be $1,874,396,038. The mentioned trading volume can be converted to the native currency equal to 98,543,351,739,047 SHIB.

Final Thoughts

The market is going through continuous recessions, and the suffering has taken the market value to $1.61T. The new blows are severe compared to December 2021 and might slash the value further. The investors are pulling out their money to ensure that it is safe from the ongoing changes. The result is evident from the market size reduction and might continue further.

The only solution to this problem is stability which can be achieved if bitcoin and other leading coins keep their prices stable. There is nothing impossible, and it might happen soon.