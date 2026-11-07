FinCEN cuts MEXC off from US banking over $16.7B in illicit flows

FinCEN ordered US financial institutions to cease processing transfers to or from MEXC Global on November 6. According to the agency, the offshore crypto exchange conducted up to $16.7 billion in potentially illicit transactions.

The actions taken by regulators reveal a fundamental flaw in the system used by offshore crypto exchanges. Even though the smart contracts are active, authorities are able to limit access to the exchanges as well as banks that allow exchanging cryptocurrency into money people can actually use.

An order aimed at US middlemen, not a global shutdown

The FinCEN exercised its authority per Section 9714(a) of the Combating Russian Money Laundering Act. The agency designated MEXC as a significant money laundering entity involved in the facilitation of Russian illegal finance. The new order prohibits US financial institutions from transferring fiat or cryptocurrency to or from MEXC.

The prohibition takes effect 30 days after publication in the Federal Register. The exchange will be able to continue its operations in other countries, but access to American financial systems will be unavailable to the exchange. The announcement about the new measure was made under Operation Economic Outcast.

What FinCEN says MEXC moved

According to FinCEN, between May 2021 and May 2026, MEXC Global had processed approximately $16.7 billion in transfers that appeared to be associated with illicit activity. Approximately $1.5 billion of this amount was found to involve Russian sanctions evasion, including $232 million in transactions directly between MEXC and entities under sanctions.

FinCEN also identified various transactions involving Iranian and North Korean facilitators, including over $26 million linked to A7 and around $200 million involving A7A5. It should be noted that these transactions are related to those processed by MEXC exclusively, and are not necessarily money that originated from it. FinCEN’s findings do not, by themselves, prove that MEXC committed a crime.

How A7 wired banks to crypto rails

The order from FinCEN connects MEXC to A7, a state-backed Russian payment intermediary and fintech network. According to the agency, MEXC has facilitated transactions that were in favor of A7 and dealt with transfers relating to A7A5, the network’s ruble-pegged stablecoin.

A7, which is supported by the Russian defense banking institution Promsvyazbank and Ilan Shor, has made use of banking and cryptocurrency in order to transfer money across borders. In the past, Cryptopolitan has reported how A7 managed to cover the bank transfers with fake trade documents as well as use crypto to perform other transactions.

Moreover, TRM Labs has discovered over $166 billion in blockchain activity connected to A7. This amount includes different connections to North Korean and Iranian actors. accounting for all the activity of the A7 network and not just transactions related to MEXC. It should be noted that the $166 billion covers A7’s overall network activity rather than just through MEXC alone.

On October 1, Treasury identified A7’s network as a:

“significant transnational criminal organization.”

Why the conversion gateways matter

A7A5 shows how that pressure plays out. Elliptic tracked more than $102 billion in transfers before its average daily volume fell 96% from a July 2025 peak, reaching $24.3 million in June 2026. The token’s smart contracts kept working. What became harder was swapping A7A5 into liquid assets such as USDT.

US authorities seized Garantex’s USDT in March 2025. Grinex lost bank-card deposit access in April 2026 and later reported a breach. The problem was access to liquidity, not failing code.

Possible liquidity and compliance ripples

MEXC’s size makes the fallout worth watching. TokenInsight ranked it fourth in derivatives trading in Q3, with a 9.67% share. Chainalysis estimates sanctioned entities received $104 billion in 2025, up 694%.

Banks and trading partners may tighten checks or move business elsewhere. Still, it is too early to claim a global liquidity shock. MEXC says user assets are secure and services are “operating normally.”

The exchange also announced an independent compliance review in its November 6 statement. A7 denied helping Iran or terrorist groups, describing the allegation in its response as a:

“blatant lie and slander.”

Unlike the issued MEXC order, FinCEN’s separate A7 sub-agent restrictions are still proposed. MEXC’s wider market impact remains to be seen.