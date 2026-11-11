Kalshi Faces Possible CFTC Charges Over Contract Filings

Politico reported on November 10 that the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission has privately warned the largest prediction market platform Kalshi that it could soon face charges. The investigation has been open for months and looks at whether prediction market giant properly notified the agency before listing dozens of new contracts. As of now, the specific penalties that the CFTC might go for has not been mentioned.

Kalshi, on the other hand, is downplaying this news. Spokesperson Elisabeth Diana described the situation as a procedural error in how the company submitted a handful of contracts, many of which never went live. She also mentioned that Kalshi is already addressing the matter.

Self-Certification Is at the Center of the Probe

The investigation is around self-certification which is basically a fast-track way that lets designated contract markets list new products as soon as the next day without explicit CFTC approval. Exchanges file a certification confirming that the contract meets agency rules, including a low risk of manipulation, and the market can go live.

Kalshi’s entire growth strategy leans on how fast new contracts can get listed onto their platform and this rapid listing strategy employed by Kalshi revolves around this framework mentioned above. The frequency of new product launches on the platform has sped up ever since a 2024 court win against the CFTC, opening the door to more event-based contracts.

The CFTC Flagged Bundled Filings Twice This Year

The paperwork-error argument is likely not going too far given that the regulator has already sent warnings to exchanges about the practice. The first of the warnings landed on March 12 when the CFTC’s Division of Market Oversight issued Staff Letter No. 26-08, which outlined concerns regarding broad contract specifications that may not pass the agency’s rules.

The next warning came on July 24 in Staff Letter No. 26-22 which said that exchanges were continuing to self-certify filings that bundled multiple contract variations and settlement sources into one submission. The Agency stated that such a practice makes it incredibly difficult to assess and verify whether the required supporting analysis has been provided.

If Kalshi used the same filing structure, an enforcement action would follow warnings the CFTC had already placed on record.

Polymarket Is Under Review Again

Kalshi is not the only prediction market platform being watched closely by the CFTC. Reuters reported on October 27 that its biggest rival, Polymarket, is being examined again for whether the platform broke its January 2022 settlement, wherein it paid a penalty of $1.4 million and agreed to keep U.S. users away from its main offshore platform. The CFTC and the Justice Department closed similar investigations in 2025 without filing charges. This recent news around geolocation controls and US advertising.

Washington’s Posture Has Shifted After the Midterms

Democrats took both chambers in the November 3 midterms and are preparing to oversee the industry more aggressively in the next Congress. CNBC counted nearly 30 prediction market bills introduced since 2025, most of them sponsored by Democrats.

The CFTC, now led by Chair Michael Selig as its sole commissioner, has spent most of 2026 defending prediction markets against states like Arizona and Utah, both of which have filed criminal charges against Kalshi. Kalshi has returned the favor. On November 9, it joined Coinbase and four other firms in seeking to file a brief backing the CFTC in a separate fight over perpetual futures tied to US stocks.

A case against its biggest exchange would let the agency show it can police the sector before a Democratic Congress decides it can’t. For Kalshi, the contracts in question matter less than the precedent. Even a modest settlement could push exchanges toward slower, contract-by-contract filings, and that speed is what much of the sector’s growth was built on.