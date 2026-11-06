AI selloff erases Bitcoin’s midterm rebound, testing ETF demand
- Bitcoin fell 6% to $75,700 as an AI-led Wall Street selloff erased its post-election gains.
- About $1.1 billion in leveraged crypto positions were liquidated, while Bitcoin ETFs recorded a $74.6 million inflow on November 4 after $1.16 billion in recent outflows.
- Analysts are watching $73,000 and $68,000 as key Bitcoin support levels, while upcoming ETF data could show whether demand is recovering.
Bitcoin’s rise after the elections was short-lived. After hitting the $80,000 mark on Wednesday, it fell to $75,700 on Thursday, which is 6% less than the previous day, as the AI stocks crash spread on Wall Street. Ether also plunged by more than 7% to $2,247, as per The Block.
Liquidations are not ETF redemptions
The crypto market crash caused leveraged investors to exit their positions. According to data from CoinGlass and quoted by The Block, $1.1 billion was liquidated within only 24 hours, amounting to almost 211,000 positions. In one of the four-hour periods alone there were losses of $879.92 million, including $818.90 million in long positions.
The liquidation numbers show the forced exit of leveraged positions, not the money being withdrawn from Bitcoin ETFs. ETF flow data indicate something else entirely: the net flow of funds into or out of these ETFs.
What FarSide’s flow data shows
The Spot Bitcoin ETFs had already seen outflows of money just before Thursday’s dip. As per FarSide, on October 30, the funds recorded a withdrawal of $643.2 million, followed by $398.6 million on November 2, and $115.6 million on November 3. Over the three-day period, outflows came up to $1.16 billion.
The trend changed on November 4, when the ETFs suffered a dramatically large net inflow of $74.6 million. But the results told a tale of two funds. Fidelity’s FBTC secured $236.7 million in assets while BlackRock’s IBIT was down by $201.2 million. The count for November 5 is not complete yet, with several companies yet to report.
The withdrawals occurred after a previous wave of selling. Cryptopolitan reported a single-day outflow of $487 million in October. Based on the recent withdrawals, the inflow on November 4 may have been just a temporary break and not a permanent improvement in ETF demand.
Why the Nasdaq sold off
The uncertainty surrounding Bitcoin ETF demand coincided with a sharp selloff in AI stocks. The Nasdaq closed Thursday down 5.5% at 24,315.00, or 11.9% below its October peak. The S&P 500 lost 4.4%, while Nvidia fell 9.3%.
Investors are questioning when costly AI projects will pay off. High borrowing costs and possible post-election restrictions on data centers have added to those concerns. Swissquote analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya told Reuters:
“Coming into this earnings season, there were worries that AI spending was too much.”
J.P. Morgan’s Michael Cembalest reported an 8% drop in hedge funds’ gross long-short exposure and roughly $4 trillion in AI-related off-balance-sheet commitments. These are not immediately payable debts. He also warned that 37.5 gigawatts of planned 2028 data-center capacity could face construction pauses, with another 15 gigawatts facing additional conditions. Neither outcome amounts to confirmed cancellations.
Correlation, not proof of causation
Bitcoin’s growing connection with technology stocks helps explain why investors are watching both markets closely. Foundry Labs found a 0.41 correlation between Bitcoin and Nasdaq-100 tracker QQQ over 63 days. It also found that publicly traded Bitcoin miners behave more like AI infrastructure stocks.
S&P Global has also noticed Bitcoin traveling parallel to stocks when investors step back from risk. A study conducted in 2025 showed that election-associated volatility affected crypto, stocks, and oil. However, these findings do not mean that the AI-induced selloff was responsible for Thursday’s Bitcoin fall.
Where analysts see the next levels
With Bitcoin struggling to recover, Wintermute described Wednesday’s rebound as short-lived optimism. The firm identified $73,000 and $68,000 as levels to watch. It also wants Bitcoin to hold above $80,000 before taking a more positive view.
Political instability may exert additional strain. According to Paul Howard from Wincent, the recent gains made by Democrats in Congress could complicate the passage of the Clarity Act even more. At the same time, upcoming ETF reports will help to show if the money that came in on November 4 was a recovery in demand or just a break in the outflows.
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FAQs
How much was liquidated in the crypto selloff?
CoinGlass data cited by The Block showed roughly $1.1 billion in crypto liquidations over the 24 hours around November 5, affecting nearly 211,000 traders, with about $879.92 million wiped out in a single four-hour window.
Did Bitcoin ETFs see outflows during the selloff?
Farside recorded three straight days of outflows totaling about $1.16 billion through November 3, then a $74.6 million net inflow on November 4, where Fidelity's FBTC gained $236.7 million while BlackRock's IBIT lost $201.2 million. November 5 totals were still incomplete.
Why did the AI stock selloff drag Bitcoin lower?
Foundry Labs research found Bitcoin now trades in step with the Nasdaq, a 63-day correlation of 0.41 with the QQQ fund, so a sharp drop in AI-linked tech stocks tends to pull crypto down with it.
Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.
Micah Abiodun
Micah Abiodun makes good use of his Environmental Engineering and Management (MSc) at Tallinn University of Technology (TalTech) to polish content and price prediction news at Cryptopolitan. Now on his 7th year in the crypto media space, he covers major cryptos, altcoins, DeFi, stablecoins, macro trends, and emerging tech.