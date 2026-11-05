Zipline raises $1.5B at $21.5B valuation to test drone delivery at scale
- Zipline raised $1.5 billion at a $21.5 billion valuation and signed Walmart to add 300 drone delivery sites, up from 21 today.
- The deals matter to retailers, delivery firms, and investors betting that autonomous aircraft can become mainstream logistics.
- But pending FAA rules, unproven unit economics, and community pushback over noise mean the price tag runs ahead of proven profitability.
Zipline, having raised $1.5 billion, has achieved a valuation of $21.5 billion. This fundraising coincides with Walmart’s plans to grow its drone delivery business to 300 new sites. The next challenge will be to show that the service can be both profitable and accepted by the community.
In its announcement, Zipline named Paradigm, WCM Investment Management and Layer Global as lead investors. Valor Equity Partners, Fidelity, Uber, Tiger Global, J.P. Morgan, ARK Invest and Salesforce Ventures also joined. The company plans to expand US manufacturing, hire more workers and build its delivery network.
The latest round nearly triples Zipline’s valuation from $7.6 billion in January. Paradigm had already invested in Zipline as the crypto-focused firm expanded into AI and robotics, as Cryptopolitan reported.
Paradigm co-founder Matt Huang highlighted the growth of Zipline’s operations, referring to the company as:
“one of the largest autonomous robotics companies in the world.”
His words are enough to understand the interest of investors. However, they say nothing about profit generation in each delivery.
Walmart’s 300 sites against Uber’s million-a-day target
Walmart’s growth is a huge leap from the 21 sites it now runs with Zipline. The company claims that its larger drone program has made over two million deliveries. Eligible orders can be delivered within 30 minutes.
Walmart executive Greg Cathey described how customers have responded:
“We see customers try drone delivery for the novelty and then continue to come back to it for the convenience”
Walmart has another benefit: 90% of Americans live within 10 miles of one of its locations. At the same time, Uber wants to achieve one million daily deliveries through Zipline by 2029. But that is still a target and not an indication of current operations.
From Rwandan blood to Dallas driveways
Zipline began in the healthcare space. Founded in 2014, it began by transporting blood in Rwanda before growing throughout Africa. The proposed Côte d’Ivoire network is expected to serve 2,200 healthcare facilities and 12 million people.
The drone delivery company started its medical deliveries in the US in 2020. In 2022, it obtained an FAA Part 135 certification, which authorizes it to conduct commercial on‑demand air carrier operations for compensation or hire. This year, it achieved 150 million miles of autonomous commercial service and over one million deliveries in the Dallas–Fort Worth region.
Can the economics justify $21.5 billion
Zipline is seeing an increase in deliveries, but it is not clear whether they are making money on all these flights. Drone logistics in general is projected to expand rapidly. According to Grand View Research, the global revenue from the drone logistics industry reached $1.61 billion in 2024 and will reach $16.15 billion by 2030, which would mean a 48.1% yearly growth rate. However, this figure refers to the whole industry, not Zipline’s operation.
Zipline reports a 19-minute median delivery time in October. Its share of delivery revenue at selected restaurants rose from 10.8% to 34.9%. Neither figure establishes profitability.
A 2024 McKinsey survey found 76% of respondents across six countries willing to switch to drones, compared with 53% in the US. Interest, however, does not guarantee adoption.
Even as consumer adoption remains uncertain, competition in drone delivery is heating up. Amazon Prime Air aims to reach nearly 500 US cities and towns by the end of 2026. Meanwhile, Wing plans to serve more than 270 Walmart locations by 2027. Although the targets use different measures, both highlight the growing pressure on Zipline to expand.
Noise, safety and rules that haven’t landed
Expansion also brings concerns from local communities. IEEE Spectrum documented complaints about Amazon drone noise in Baton Rouge. Aviation land-use specialist David Ison warned:
“The public outreach piece has probably been more of an afterthought than it should have been”
Ison also highlighted safety differences between Amazon’s heavier drones and Wing and Zipline aircraft, which lower packages on tethers.
Zipline claims 68% less sound exposure per flight, based on internal modeling. Meanwhile, the FAA’s beyond-visual-line-of-sight rule remains a proposal. Nationwide expansion will depend on regulatory progress and public acceptance.
The smartest crypto minds already read our newsletter. Want in? Join them.
FAQs
How much did Zipline raise and at what valuation?
Zipline raised $1.5 billion at a $21.5 billion post-money valuation, led by Paradigm, WCM Investment Management and Layer Global, according to the company and TechCrunch.
How many drone sites will Walmart add with Zipline?
Walmart said it will add 300 drone delivery sites under a new multi-year agreement, a large increase from the 21 sites the two companies currently operate together.
What are the main obstacles to scaling drone delivery?
IEEE Spectrum reports community complaints over drone noise and safety, unit economics remain uncertain, and the FAA's Beyond Visual Line of Sight rule for long-range flights is still a proposal rather than a finalized regulation.
Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.
Ibiam Wayas
Ibiam Wayas has covered the crypto news beat since 2019. He studied Computer Science at National Open University of Nigeria. His work has appeared on various crypto news platforms, including Coinfomania, Crypto News Australia, and AltcoinBuzz. Drawing on his background in Computer Science, he now focuses on crypto, robotics, and longevity news.