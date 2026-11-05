Zipline raises $1.5B at $21.5B valuation to test drone delivery at scale

Zipline, having raised $1.5 billion, has achieved a valuation of $21.5 billion. This fundraising coincides with Walmart’s plans to grow its drone delivery business to 300 new sites. The next challenge will be to show that the service can be both profitable and accepted by the community.

In its announcement, Zipline named Paradigm, WCM Investment Management and Layer Global as lead investors. Valor Equity Partners, Fidelity, Uber, Tiger Global, J.P. Morgan, ARK Invest and Salesforce Ventures also joined. The company plans to expand US manufacturing, hire more workers and build its delivery network.

The latest round nearly triples Zipline’s valuation from $7.6 billion in January. Paradigm had already invested in Zipline as the crypto-focused firm expanded into AI and robotics, as Cryptopolitan reported.

Paradigm co-founder Matt Huang highlighted the growth of Zipline’s operations, referring to the company as:

“one of the largest autonomous robotics companies in the world.”

His words are enough to understand the interest of investors. However, they say nothing about profit generation in each delivery.

Zipline Raises $1.5 Billion at $21.5 Billion Valuation: Funding, Investors and Drone Delivery Market Comparison

Walmart’s 300 sites against Uber’s million-a-day target

Walmart’s growth is a huge leap from the 21 sites it now runs with Zipline. The company claims that its larger drone program has made over two million deliveries. Eligible orders can be delivered within 30 minutes.

Walmart executive Greg Cathey described how customers have responded:

“We see customers try drone delivery for the novelty and then continue to come back to it for the convenience”

Walmart has another benefit: 90% of Americans live within 10 miles of one of its locations. At the same time, Uber wants to achieve one million daily deliveries through Zipline by 2029. But that is still a target and not an indication of current operations.

From Rwandan blood to Dallas driveways

Zipline began in the healthcare space. Founded in 2014, it began by transporting blood in Rwanda before growing throughout Africa. The proposed Côte d’Ivoire network is expected to serve 2,200 healthcare facilities and 12 million people.

The drone delivery company started its medical deliveries in the US in 2020. In 2022, it obtained an FAA Part 135 certification, which authorizes it to conduct commercial on‑demand air carrier operations for compensation or hire. This year, it achieved 150 million miles of autonomous commercial service and over one million deliveries in the Dallas–Fort Worth region.

Can the economics justify $21.5 billion

Zipline is seeing an increase in deliveries, but it is not clear whether they are making money on all these flights. Drone logistics in general is projected to expand rapidly. According to Grand View Research, the global revenue from the drone logistics industry reached $1.61 billion in 2024 and will reach $16.15 billion by 2030, which would mean a 48.1% yearly growth rate. However, this figure refers to the whole industry, not Zipline’s operation.

Zipline reports a 19-minute median delivery time in October. Its share of delivery revenue at selected restaurants rose from 10.8% to 34.9%. Neither figure establishes profitability.

A 2024 McKinsey survey found 76% of respondents across six countries willing to switch to drones, compared with 53% in the US. Interest, however, does not guarantee adoption.

Even as consumer adoption remains uncertain, competition in drone delivery is heating up. Amazon Prime Air aims to reach nearly 500 US cities and towns by the end of 2026. Meanwhile, Wing plans to serve more than 270 Walmart locations by 2027. Although the targets use different measures, both highlight the growing pressure on Zipline to expand.

Noise, safety and rules that haven’t landed

Expansion also brings concerns from local communities. IEEE Spectrum documented complaints about Amazon drone noise in Baton Rouge. Aviation land-use specialist David Ison warned:

“The public outreach piece has probably been more of an afterthought than it should have been”

Ison also highlighted safety differences between Amazon’s heavier drones and Wing and Zipline aircraft, which lower packages on tethers.

Zipline claims 68% less sound exposure per flight, based on internal modeling. Meanwhile, the FAA’s beyond-visual-line-of-sight rule remains a proposal. Nationwide expansion will depend on regulatory progress and public acceptance.