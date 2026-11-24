Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan, who also sits on Anthropic’s board, has pushed back against predictions that artificial intelligence (AI) will cure cancer within a decade. In a November 23 Financial Times interview, he said AI would need ten years just to shorten drug development by four years.

AI can identify compounds with the potential to become medicines. Predicting how those compounds will behave inside the human body is much harder.

A decade to cut four years off the timeline

Narasimhan expects AI to shorten average drug development time from 12 to eight years within a decade. He also sees the success rate of medicines entering human trials rising from 8% to 12%.

Novartis has already used AI to cut up to two years from early drug discovery, a process that typically takes four years.

However, Narasimhan’s estimates are far more modest than the predictions of AI industry leaders.

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei believes AI could help overcome cancer and Alzheimer’s within a decade. Demis Hassabis, Google DeepMind CEO and founder of its drug-discovery spinoff Isomorphic Labs, has suggested AI could solve all diseases within a similar timeframe.

Why biology resists the engineering mindset

The disagreement has been ascribed by Narasimhan to the “engineering mindset” of the technology industry.

He estimates that only 5% of everything that takes place in the human body is understood by scientists. Unlike programming and languages, a great deal of what is known as human biology is poorly understood. This makes it harder for AI to make reliable predictions.

In September, a McKinsey report emphasized similar problems. Much of the investment in AI by the industry gets directed toward the design of molecules rather than focusing on understanding the biological mechanisms behind diseases.

What the benchmarks can and can’t do

The gap between knowing the molecular structure and predicting the molecular behavior is seen in the latest research of OpenAI. On November 20, the company presented MedChemBench, which tests the AI models on 99 problems that are taken from existing published scientific papers in the area of medicinal chemistry.

GPT-6.2 Astra achieved an overall score of 84.5% at the highest shared reasoning setting. However, its performance differed significantly by task. GPT-6 Astra scored 95.4% in reconstructing molecular structures. However, it earned only 50% in terms of choosing candidates among substances and predicting their properties.

The findings suggest that identifying molecular structures is easier for AI than determining which compounds could make effective medicines. OpenAI acknowledged that the results have yet to establish whether AI can discover new drugs or improve laboratory decisions.

The clinical trial bottleneck

Faster drug discovery offers little benefit if medicines cannot make it through clinical trials. A June review published in Pharmaceuticals found that roughly 90% of drug candidates entering clinical development fail to gain approval. The high failure rate remains a concern despite global AI investment in life sciences exceeding $100 billion.

Even drug candidates that advance through clinical trials face setbacks. A September Bain & Company survey found that 53% of Phase II and III trials run behind schedule.

Faster discovery could put even more pressure on clinical development. In August, Jean-Philippe Vert, CEO of Bioptimus, a developer of AI foundation models for biology, warned that AI could generate more promising drug candidates than the clinical trial process can accommodate.

Candidates in the pipeline, few at the finish line

An October study published in Cancer Treatment Reviews identified 129 AI-enabled drug candidates that had entered human trials by March 1, 2026.

Of these, 74 targeted cancer. However, only five candidates across all disease areas had reached or completed Phase III.

Jeff Leiden, executive chairman of biotechnology company Vertex Pharmaceuticals, said that roughly 50 AI companies examined Vertex’s dataset of 10,000 compounds. Not one independently produced a working drug.

What it means for pharma’s balance sheet

Even without delivering cures within a decade, AI could improve pharmaceutical research returns. Raising clinical success rates from 8% to 12% would represent a 50% relative improvement.

Novartis’ November 19 investor presentation showed that the company spent $104 billion on core research and development (R&D) and capital projects between 2016 and September 2026.

Even Anthropic recognizes the limits of AI. As Cryptopolitan previously reported following the launch of Claude for Life Sciences, Anthropic’s biology head Eric Kauderer-Abrams cautioned:

Clinical trials that take three years are not suddenly going to take one month.