Anthropic is giving eligible Claude Enterprise organizations at least $10,000 in credits to pilot its new tool, Claude Ship, that reviews, fixes and approves pull requests on GitHub.

Teams have until Jan. 15, 2027 to claim the credits and then 30 days to use them.

Merged pull requests more than doubled while the revert share fell over 40%

On Monday, Claude Ship entered beta for Claude Team and Enterprise plans on repositories hosted on GitHub. Anthropic said in its announcement that the credit offer is only available to eligible Enterprise organizations, and terms apply.

It is not available to organizations that run Zero Data Retention, the HIPAA configuration or customer-managed encryption keys.

Usage bills on tokens so enabling it can increase an organization’s costs. The bill varies based on how many pull requests Claude covers, their size, the review level and how often reviews run and how much fixing it does.

The base charge for Claude Approvals is zero.

Classifiers inside a policy are billed on the tokens they use. A policy calling Claude’s review sets off a paid Code Review even in observe mode.

Within Anthropic’s own Claude Code team, where Claude’s review is just one step in a larger process, merged pull requests more than doubled between June and September. The share of changes that were reverted dropped by more than 40% in the same time, the company said.

Anthropic says Claude already has most of the code on that team written. Developers testing Claude Code during the holidays said they attained productivity gains they thought were impossible, and Shopify CEO Tobias Lütke used it to develop software that reads his MRI scan, Cryptopolitan reported in January.

Three agents review, fix and sign off on GitHub pull requests

Three agents are packaged by Claude Ship. Code Review is already generally available.

Teams opt for a Quick, Standard or Deep level per repository.

PR Steward, one of two new beta agents, grapples with failing CI checks, merge conflicts and review feedback. After every push it comments what it changed and how to undo it.

Developers may comment @claude to steer it, with an instruction, or @claude stop to make it step back. PR Steward is not merging or approving anything at all.

The second new agent, Claude Approvals, reads an approval policy that a team keeps as a file in the repository. Anthropic calls it a smarter CODEOWNERS file.

Under that policy, Claude can approve routine changes on its own or refer certain cases to a human for sign-off. Anthropic recommends that most customers start out in observe-only mode before enabling its approval as a required branch-protection check.

Developers are able to experiment with Claude Code for their own work with a new /ship command. It pushes the change, opens the PR, and works through feedback and failing checks, but the actual merge is still conditional on the developer’s permissions and the repo’s branch rules.

The command is being released in Claude Code and the desktop app starting Monday. It counts as normal usage of Claude Code.

Instead, admins can enable Claude Ship on a per-repository basis, selecting the review level, when reviews execute and a monthly spend limit. Claude Approvals commences once a connected repo carries a policy file on its default branch.

“We have had numerous cases where Claude Code Review caught real issues before a human reviewer got to the pull request, and PR Steward helped the contributor fix them,” said Vatsal Bhatt, director of engineering at TELUS Digital.

“We keep a human in the loop, and the human’s time now goes to the changes that need it,” added Bhatt.

“PR Steward is helping teams in our pilot spend less time working through code review feedback and more time building,” said Alex Devkar, senior vice president of engineering and analytics at Carvana.