Bitmine Immersion Technologies acquired 7,819 ether in the last week, bringing its total holdings to 6.09 million ETH.

Chairman Tom Lee’s company has been adding ether weekly since it moved to an Ethereum treasury strategy on June 30, 2025.

Holdings reach 6,085,564 ETH, or 4.98% of supply

Monday’s statement placed exact holdings at 6,085,564 ETH as of 3:00 pm ET on Nov. 22. It’s equal to 4.98% of the 122.2 million token ether supply.

Bitmine said it is now 99% of the way to its goal of the “Alchemy of 5%” 17 months after the pivot.

“Bitmine has bought ETH each week since the inception of the ETH Treasury Strategy on June 30, 2025,” Lee said. No public company in the world has a buying record like the company’s, he said.

Cryptopolitan reported earlier that the company was around 187,000 tokens shy of the 5% mark.

Bitmine is the largest Ethereum reserve and the second-largest crypto reserve. Only Strategy Inc. has more, with a reported 849,327 BTC, worth about $52 billion.

On June 26, 2026, Bitmine was added to the Russell 1000 large cap index.

Lee puts ETH supply growth at 0.90%, close to bitcoin’s 0.82%

From the update Lee constructed a supply case. Ether supply is up 0.90% annualized since June 30, 2025 or 1.26% total.

In the same period, Bitcoin’s annualized supply growth was 0.82%.

“In other words, ETH and BTC have essentially the same inflation rate and both are ‘hard money’ measured in supply growth,” Lee added. He set Solana at 7.6% annualized supply growth, XRP at 5.4% and Cardano at 2.9%, and said all three were far more inflationary.

A chairman’s message Oct. 7 said a crypto bull market is underway, with this cycle probably the biggest. Bitmine equates the GENIUS Act and the SEC’s Project Crypto to the August 15, 1971 move that ended Bretton Woods and took the dollar off the gold standard.

Bitmine has staked 86% of its holdings, or 5,227,037 ETH worth $9 billion at $1,726 per token. Staking is accomplished via MAVAN, the Made in America Validator Network, which was built for Bitmine’s own treasury and is now accessible to custodians and institutional investors.

The current stake generates $245 million a year at a 2.74% seven-day yield. If Bitmine’s ether were fully staked, that would be $286 million, Lee said.

Crypto, cash, securities and “moonshots” altogether were $11.1 billion.

The pile includes $384 million in cash and marketable securities, 216 BTC, $180 million in Beast Industries and $54 million in Eightco Holdings. Other moonshots are held at a cost of $50 million.

At the time of writing, ether was trading at $1,726, up 0.8% in the past 24 hours. Bitmine shares were trading at $14.44, up 11.4% on the day.