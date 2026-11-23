On November 30, Pump.fun will prohibit Phantom, Solflare, and Ledger logins on its website.

Phantom users are being asked to paste the private key from their wallet into the website in order to maintain their accounts.

Web sign-in moves to email and Google accounts on November 30

The Solana memecoin launchpad web sign-in will require an email address or a Google, Apple, or GitHub account starting at 15:00 UTC on November 30. That is already done by the Pump mobile app, and a single login will be sufficient for both.

Wallet addresses, positions, followers, and usernames don’t change, according to Pump.fun’s instructions. API sessions, the mobile app, and trading itself remain unaffected.

The recommended route is a signed-in Phantom user opening the profile card, choosing “Link email & socials” and selecting the wallet. Then, when prompted, the user must “paste its private key,” the guide says.

The secret code that manages a cryptocurrency wallet is called the private key. Every coin in that wallet can be moved by anyone who holds it.

Under Settings > Manage accounts > Show private key, Phantom displays the key. According to Pump.fun, the key is stored by Privy, its login provider, and is encrypted in the browser.

There is no such route for multisig and other wallets like Ledger where the keys cannot be exported. Owners will have to leave their history at the previous address, create a new account, and transfer money to a new Pump wallet.

Google sign-in is blocked in Phantom’s and other wallet browsers. Pump.fun tells those users to switch to email or open the site in Safari or Chrome.

According to Pump.fun, the Create account window within a signed-in account is the only location where a private key is requested. “We never ask for it in a DM, an email, on X or on any other site. If someone does, it’s a scam,” the guide reads.

Mark Karpelès calls the end-to-end encryption claim misleading

“Have we learned NOTHING from years of wallet compromises and phishing attacks?” Mark Karpelès, the former CEO of Mt. Gox, wrote on X on November 22.

The next day, Karpelès looked into the JavaScript used on the website. “Calling this ‘end-to-end encryption’ is misleading at best,” he added in a follow-up post.

End-to-end encryption means that only the user can decrypt, according to Karpelès. According to him, for everybody who passes the login check, Privy’s infrastructure, a secure hardware enclave or TEE, decrypts the key, retains it, and signs with it.

He discovered that the encryption key originates from Pump.fun’s own back end and that the browser is unable to confirm it is Privy’s.

The key box was just a regular text field that could be read by any script on the page. However, Karpelès was unable to locate any code that read it.

The key is not taken back when a Pump.fun account is deleted. The site’s own text states that Privy “still holds the key” for wallets from deleted accounts, Karpelès said.

“None of this is necessary,” Karpelès wrote. The flow already compels users to sign a “Sign in with Solana” message that proves ownership of a wallet, and a signature-based migration would have worked for hardware wallet and multisig users as well, he said.

“Neither Privy nor your application ever sees a user’s private key,” Privy’s documentation states.

The request is against the terms of Pump.fun. Section 12.2(c) says, “under no circumstances will we ask you to share your Wallet private keys, seed or recovery phrases.”

Section 30.2 states that no Pump entity shall be liable for any loss “suffered directly or indirectly as a result of using the Wallet.”

Teaching millions of users to copy and paste a private key before a deadline “builds exactly the habit scammers exploit,” Karpelès wrote.

Lure posts for fake GTA VI pre-order sites told buyers “the team never sends private links” before directing them to a wallet drainer.

Pump.fun’s request for private keys comes as fewer traders use the launchpad. Pump.fun’s daily earnings fell to about $800,000 in June, a sixth of the $4.8 million it made each day six months earlier, Cryptopolitan reported.

At the time of writing, PUMP was trading at $0.00257, down 0.5% in the past 24 hours.