Security company Blockaid found fake Grand Theft Auto VI pre-order pages that replace the card checkout step with a wallet connection that drains crypto.

Rockstar has announced the game will release on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S today, on November 19.

A PlayStation Store clone opens a nine-option connect window

Blockaid has confirmed the existence of a drainer kit on dozens of GTA-related sites. The fake sites Blockaid found in mid-August all carried the same page title of “Grand Theft Auto VI · Pre-order · November 19, 2026.”

One near-perfect clone of the PlayStation Store lists Grand Theft Auto VI: Ultimate Edition for $89.99. Its Pre-Order button activates a “Connect Wallet” window with various crypto wallets, including TronLink, Trust Wallet, WalletConnect, Bybit, OKX, Bitget, TokenPocket, imToken and Ledger.

All crypto wallet buttons lead to the same drainer, Blockaid found. The pop-up wallet menu appears genuine because it uses real wallet logos.

Other sites, like receive-crypto[.]com, are selling a “GTA VI Ultimate Edition.” Buyers have to connect a crypto wallet.

The site uses a crypto drainer that empties wallets on several blockchains. Blockaid identified this drainer in past scams.

By late October, the fake Ultimate Edition sites had switched to a new stealing tool that asks buyers to connect a TronLink wallet. Other pages offer a free “GTA 6 coin” to “early participants.” On November 3, Blockaid found that one of them, gta6.solfront[.]live, uses a tool built to empty Solana wallets.

Blockaid says that Rockstar, PlayStation, Xbox, and Steam do not accept cryptocurrency for GTA VI and do not ask buyers to link a wallet. The company added, “There is no official GTA token or airdrop.”

Blockaid flagged more than 8,800 copycat Solana tokens

Blockaid discovered over 20,000 tokens with the name “GTA” on Solana between July 4 and November 4. Over 8,800 tokens were marked as malicious, warning, or spam, and 46% of them came from a pump.fun-style launchpad.

On Ethereum and Base, Blockaid found 111 and 593 fake GTA tokens on the networks respectively. Most of the tokens were made by throwaway wallets. The scam posts often showed the address of a popular but unrelated memecoin next to the $GTA6 or $GTAVI ticker. Anyone checking it would see a real, actively traded coin, which made the offer look legitimate.

Blockaid right away flagged an Ethereum token called Cyberleek as a rugpull, and a second contract called Grand Theft Auto VI has a backdoor label.

The social pipeline at Blockaid found 451 GTA-themed lure posts from 116 X accounts over four months. Most of them went to malicious dApps that were linked to a known Solana drainer.

Every post follows the same template: an excited opening line, “the airdrop is live, check your eligibility,” a short link and a ticker such as $GTA6. Many posts also said, “the team never sends private links,” which sounds like a safety warning, but Blockaid said it was part of the scam.

A buyer reported on Chainabuse on November 3 that they had bought a token called GTA6DOG (ticker: RICO) on Uniswap. About a minute later, the token’s creator sent the buyer’s entire 271,031 RICO balance to a burn address, a wallet nobody can open, without the buyer’s approval. The token was about 11 hours old, and small test sales had worked, so it looked safe to trade.

Blockaid’s scanner first checked GTA6DOG on November 3 and labelled it risky within an hour. After 1,900+ checks, the scanner kept warning that one holder controlled most of the token’s supply.

A token called CYBERLEEK and leaked GTA VI gameplay went viral during the weeks of August 17 and 24. Cryptopolitan reported in August that the coin minted by the anonymous leaker moved $3.6 million within just a few hours after it was released.

In June, fake early access sites were charging $250 in BTC, USDT or Ether for “VIP Digital Access” to the game.