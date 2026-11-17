LATEST NEWS
SELECTED FOR YOU
Best crypto insights delivered straight to your inbox.
LIVE: Jensen Huang speaks for the first time after his resignation ahead of Nvidia earnings release
-
Jensen Huang has broken his silence a week after stepping down as Nvidia (NVDA) CEO, admitting he made serious personal mistakes.
-
Jensen says he’ll cooperate with the board’s investigation into his alleged ties to a Chinese intelligence contact.
-
Jensen wants another shot at running Nvidia, but the board reportedly has no plans to bring him back.
-
Nvidia’s third-quarter earnings are due Tuesday as the company searches for a new CEO.
Live Reporting
Jensen Huang has finally spoken publicly after leaving Nvidia (NVDA) last week, and he’s making it clear that he regrets what happened. The former CEO admitted to making serious mistakes in his personal life and promised to help the company’s board investigate his alleged relationship with a suspected Chinese intelligence contact.
In a written statement, Jensen accepted responsibility for the trouble his actions have caused Nvidia’s leadership.
“I did not live up to the standards expected of everyone at NVIDIA, and I have made serious mistakes in my personal life. I created problems for the Board that I deeply regret. I own my mistakes completely, and I am committed to cooperating with the Board’s independent investigation,” he said.
But Jensen isn’t ruling out another stint as CEO. He said employees, shareholders, customers, and business partners have been reaching out since his departure, with many encouraging him to take back the job.
He believes Nvidia is dealing with some particularly difficult challenges right now, from competition and new technologies to market pressures and geopolitical tensions. And if the board wants him back, he’s prepared to return.
“If the Board of Directors decides that my return is in the best interest of our shareholders, our employees, the company, and America, I would be honored to answer these calls and return as CEO,” Jensen said.
There’s one problem, though. Nvidia’s board reportedly isn’t interested in bringing him back. CNBC reported on Monday that directors aren’t considering his reinstatement and have already started looking for someone else to lead the company.
Jensen also spent part of his statement thanking those who have supported him and his family over the past week, including friends, industry colleagues, and strangers.
Jensen shared how he came to the country 53 years ago, calling his US citizenship one of the most prideful accomplishments that he ever had in his lifetime. He also mentioned the founding of Nvidia and considered it his life’s work, mentioning that it would have never succeeded anywhere else but in America.
He then spoke of Nvidia being a one-in-a-lifetime company, along with his passion for the company as well as the nation. Jensen’s final words were: “To my family: I love you, and I will spend the rest of my life being worthy of yours.”
The statement comes ahead of Nvidia’s third-quarter earnings announcement due after the bell today, with investors looking forward to the company’s results amid its unstable leadership.
What to Know
Jensen Huang has apologized and offered to return to Nvidia, but the company is moving ahead without him as investors await Tuesday’s earnings.
TABLE OF CONTENT
Share this article
DEEP CRYPTO
CRASH COURSE
- Which cryptocurrencies can make you money
- How to boost your security with a wallet (and which ones are actually worth using)
- Little-known investment strategies that the pros use
- How to get started investing in crypto (which exchanges to use, the best crypto to buy etc)