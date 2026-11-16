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LIVE: Crypto extends crash with global tech stocks amid Nvidia Jensen Huang uncertainty

1 mins read ByJai HamidJai Hamid
Crypto extends crash with global tech stocks amid Nvidia Jensen Huang uncertainty

  • Bitcoin is trading near $65,000 after last week’s 12% crash, with options traders betting on more pain toward $60,000.

  • Nvidia (NVDA) fell 1.58% before the opening bell as investors await Tuesday’s earnings and answers about the company’s future following Jensen Huang’s departure.

  • US stock futures are mixed after Wall Street’s strongest weekly gains since August, while investors also watch Anthropic’s upcoming market debut.

  • Asian stocks took heavy losses, led by South Korea’s 3.59% plunge, while European markets opened slightly higher.

Live Reporting

12:28 Bitcoin traders brace for another drop as Nvidia weighs on global stocks

US stock futures were mixed Monday morning as investors headed into another busy week, with Nvidia’s earnings and Anthropic’s expected stock market debut drawing much of Wall Street’s attention. The uncertainty comes after a rough stretch for tech stocks and another painful selloff in crypto.

Nasdaq-100 futures fell 0.79%, while S&P 500 futures slipped 0.25%. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were doing slightly better, gaining 21 points, or almost 0.1%.

Shares of Nvidia (NVDA) fell 1.58% in premarket trading before the chipmaker’s third-quarter earnings announcement, which will be released after Tuesday’s market close. Analysts expect a more than doubling of both sales and profits compared to the same period last year, but those figures are not all that matter.

The big question is how Nvidia will fare without Jensen Huang at the helm as CEO. His departure has created uncertainty about who will lead the company forward, while the need for AI chips continues to dominate discussions on Wall Street.

Despite Nvidia’s troubles, US stocks actually finished last week on a strong note. The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq all gained more than 2%, marking their biggest weekly advances since August.

Over in Asia, things weren’t looking nearly as good.

The Kospi in South Korea fell by 3.59% and performed poorly compared to others. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 index fell by 2.42% amid new numbers that showed contraction in the economy in the third quarter.

On the other hand, the S&P/ASX 200 of Australia fell by 0.41% with the CSIO 300 of mainland China falling by 0.91% due to disappointing economic indicators. The only index to perform positively was the Hang Seng of Hong Kong.

European stocks were holding up better. The regional Stoxx 600 gained 0.12%, Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.28%, and France’s CAC 40 added 0.30%. Germany’s DAX was barely in positive territory.

In the meantime, Bitcoin traders have prepared for a new crash in the event of the OG crypto falling by up to 12%.

The Bitcoin rate was briefly traded at the four-month minimum level of $62,000 before rising back up to about $65,000 over the weekend. However, options market statistics indicate that traders remain unconfident in the end of the negative trend.

Deribit derivatives platform indicated on Monday the maximum open interest in the $60,000 strike price Bitcoin puts, for any expiration dates. This is roughly 8% lower than the current Bitcoin price.

What to Know

Crypto and global tech stocks remain under pressure as investors brace for Nvidia’s earnings, leadership uncertainty, Anthropic’s IPO and another possible Bitcoin selloff.

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