Upbit operator Dunamu swings to Q3 loss as Seoul tightens exchange AML rules

Lawmakers are advancing a bill that keeps exchanges liable for AML failures even when they outsource the work.

Seoul is currently expanding the crypto travel rule to transfers of all sizes.

Dunamu, Upbit’s operator, swung to an 18.6 billion won ($13 million) net loss in the third quarter as revenue fell 60.7% year over year.

Dunamu, the company behind South Korea’s biggest crypto exchange Upbit, lost about $13 million in the third quarter as its trading income dropped sharply.

The loss report comes as South Korean regulators are asking exchanges to take on more responsibilities in stopping money laundering.

Why did Dunamu lose money?

Dunamu has reported a net loss of 18.6 billion won (about $13 million) for the third quarter, compared to the net profit of 239 billion won (about $167 million) that it reported a year earlier.

Dunamu’s operating revenue reportedly fell by 60.7%, from 385.9 billion won (about $270 million) to 151.7 billion won (about $106 million). Its operating result also turned negative. The company went from a profit of 235.3 billion won (about $165 million) to a loss of 3.5 billion won (about $2.4 million). Dunamu blamed the drop on lower trading volume in global crypto markets, weaker investor interest and the cost of running the business.

Dunamu’s revenue in the first half of the year had already fallen by as much as 49.1%, due to Korean money moving into the local stock market led by chip makers.

Back in November 2025, Dunamu’s third-quarter net income of $165 million had jumped more than 300%, helped by a market rebound and new U.S. crypto legislation. That rebound has now reversed.

Dunamu is currently fighting a separate order to suspend part of its business in court. At the same time, it is working to finish a share swap with Naver Financial, the financial technology arm of Korea’s biggest internet company.

The deal has been valued at about 20 trillion won (about $14 billion).

What new anti-money-laundering rules are crypto exchanges facing in South Korea?

South Korea’s Financial Services Commission (FSC) said the cabinet approved changes to a government decree on August 11. The decree is part of the law on reporting and using certain financial transaction information. It tightens how crypto exchanges and virtual asset service providers (VASPs) handle transfers.

The biggest change is to the “travel rule,” which requires platforms to pass along sender and recipient details when crypto moves between them.

Today it only applies to transfers of 1 million won (about $700) or more between registered platforms. Under the change, it will apply to transfers of any size. The platform receiving a transfer must collect the sender and recipient details and may reject the transfer if those details are missing.

Transfers of 10 million won (about $7,000) or more to an overseas platform or digital wallet provider must also be reported to the Korea Financial Intelligence Unit, no matter how risky they look.

The FIU’s reason for removing the limit is that people were getting around it. In one instance, a user split about 200 million won (about $140,000) into 216 withdrawals, each below the old 1 million won line. New registration standards for these firms took effect on August 20. The wider travel rule starts six months after the decree is officially promulgated.

Notably, Rep. Kim Hyun-jung has proposed a change to the same law that would require exchanges to share transaction information with each other and to check who owns personal wallet addresses.

Exchanges can not pass the blame by outsourcing these checks, because they would stay fully responsible. A breach could bring a fine of up to 100 million won (about $70,000).

Dunamu has faced money-laundering enforcement before. South Korea’s Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) fined the company 35.2 billion won (about $24.6 million) in late 2025. The FIU said Dunamu had dealt with overseas crypto firms that were not registered in Korea and had not checked its customers well enough.