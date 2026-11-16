Prediction markets price Huang’s Nvidia return as Kress faces first earnings

Silicon Valley investors are lobbying to reinstate him while Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent presses the board to hire an outsider.

Prediction markets that had put his year-end departure at 16% are now pricing a formal return, with Polymarket giving 40% odds by the end of 2027.

Nvidia delivers its first earnings since Jensen Huang quit on November 17, with CFO Colette Kress running the company and no permanent successor named.

Prediction market odds of a Jensen Huang return to Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) have recently spiked ahead of Interim chief Colette Kress leading the company’s first report of quarterly performance without its long-time CEO on Tuesday, November 17.

The prediction market trading reflects a growing movement in Silicon Valley to reinstate the recently ousted founder. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, on the other hand, wants Nvidia, which heads into the report without a permanent successor lined up, to hand the job to an outsider.

Prediction markets did not forecast Huang’s exit

Prediction market traders did not see Huang’s resignation from his Nvidia lead role coming. Per Fortune’s November 9 coverage of the Jensen Huang drama, Polymarket traders were pricing the CEO’s exit by the end of the year either via resignation or removal at just 16%. Three days later, on November 12, Huang resigned as president, CEO, and a board member with immediate effect.

Now, Polymarket traders have committed roughly $1.7 million in volume trading on the “Jensen Huang rejoins NVIDIA by…?” contract since its November 12 listing.

Odds on Huang returning to Nvidia by the end of 2027 are at 40%, while odds on the shorter end-of-2026 timeframe sit at about 14%. A November 30 comeback is an even longer shot at around 6%.

The market on the same trade on predict.fun, even though smaller at under $18,000, prices the outcomes at similar odds: 40% by the end of 2027 and 15% by the end of 2026.

According to the market settlement rules, the market only resolves as “Yes” if Huang takes a formal role in Nvidia’s corporate or governance structure. Appearing at company events, holding shares or voting as a shareholder do not count.

Could Jensen Huang return to Nvidia?

According to a November 15 Financial Times report, Huang has backed a campaign to engineer a possible return to the chipmaker, with a “war room” of Silicon Valley executives preparing to lobby the company’s board and the White House.

In a November 13 open letter shared on X, Nvidia shareholders Brad Gerstner of Altimeter Capital and Gavin Baker of Atreides Management urged the company’s directors not to close the door on any resolutions, including “the potential return of Jensen Huang.”

Elon Musk and Epic Games chief Tim Sweeney are among the supporters of a separate “Bring Jensen Back” petition that has drawn over 160,000 signatures.

Treasury Secretary Bessent does not want Nvidia return

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is not in the Bring Huang Back camp. The Trump appointee suggested a dramatic shakeup at Nvidia, telling Fox News on November 15 that the company’s next chief should be recruited from outside the company. He gave the board and its outside counsel 10 days to produce answers.

“If this were a bank and they hadn’t complied like this, the OCC would be in there right now, and a lot of the executives would be removed,” Bessent said, per Fortune.

Nvidia has maintained that it follows U.S. export law. Huang is also expected to testify before Congress on chip export questions, and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick agreed to appear before the Senate Banking Committee on December 10.

The scramble exposes a gap Nvidia never filled. Huang ran the company for 33 years with a flat structure, roughly 60 direct reports and no chief operating officer, which Georgetown’s Jason Schloetzer told Fortune left the board at “the day of reckoning” with no clear line of succession.

Kress took over as interim CEO when Huang stepped down, and Harvey C. Jones was named board chair. As of November 13, the board had not retained a search firm or formally approached candidates, though the FT said directors had sounded out Arm CEO Rene Haas. Kress has set a company-wide meeting for Wednesday, November 18, the day after earnings.