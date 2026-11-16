Crypto market prices Anthropic stocks above $1,000

The long-awaited Anthropic IPO became the focus of crypto traders. Decentralized markets and perpetual futures point to an even higher potential valuation for Anthropic stock.

Crypto activity around the Anthropic IPO suggests a much higher valuation. As Cryptopolitan reported, the IPO is expected to achieve a $1.4T valuation, raising around $100B.

Based on crypto speculative activity, the company may be valued as high as $1.9T. As of November 16, on-chain trading activity for the pre-IPO shares picked up again, with decentralized volumes of over $7M.

The Anthropic IPO caused a wave of trading interest similar to the SpaceX placement in July. Following the IPO, SPCX also became a fixture of tokenized shares, inviting liquidity from crypto traders. The Anthropic IPO arrives at a time when the crypto market is showing weakness again, and traders may be looking for more actively appreciating assets.

Anthropic trades on the Solana ecosystem

One form of pre-IPO shares depends on the Solana ecosystem. Anthropic has been tokenized through XStocks, while also offering competing tickers on decentralized markets. In the past week, around 7K additional wallets acquired pre-IPO tokenized shares on Solana.

The most accessible form of pre-IPO shares was launched on November 10, available on Kraken. The current ANTX ticker is in preview mode only and does not show signals or allow for price discovery. Neither Kraken nor XStocks guarantees an allocation for the oversubscribed IPO. Some of the pre-IPO shares may come from IPO funds, which are not guaranteed approval or allocation from Anthropic.

The other possibility to trade the pre-IPO is through informally tokenized shares. Those speculative markets use the ANTHROPIC ticker and depend on the leading decentralized exchanges on Solana.

Trading as ANTHROPIC, the pre-IPO market trades as high as $1,000. The ticker rose by more than 14% in the past 24 hours, with a spike in trading activity. The tokenized contract reflects the price of 10 pre-IPO shares.

The ANTHROPIC ticker depends mostly on Raydium, Orca, and Meteora, relying on decentralized liquidity pairs. The extremely high valuation per share also reflects the fact that the market is relatively thin, making trading riskier.

DEX trading for Anthropic is also risky due to confusion with copycat tickers and memes. Some of those tickers see increased demand ahead of the IPO. As of November 16, Raydium’s trading pair is the most liquid one, with up to $3.5M in volume over the past day.

Anthropic’s pre-IPO stocks also became a top 5 asset on Raydium, potentially increasing their appeal in the next two days leading up to the IPO.

Anthropic gets price discovery from perpetual futures markets

Perpetual futures markets are also quick to react to Anthropic price discovery. One high–profile whale placed a position expecting a price drop soon after the IPO. The whale opened a short position valued at $72.33M, carrying an unrealized loss from last day’s price increase.

Hyperliquid’s positions suggest Anthropic’s shares may trade at around $99 to $100 per share, similar to other crypto markets. Overall, the on-chain traders value Anthropic higher, compared to its previous expected price of $78 to $80 during the actual IPO.

Whales on Hyperliquid show a slight prevalence of short positions. For now, the leading position is long, with a notional value of $11.59M and an unrealized gain of over $26M.

Similar to the SpaceX IPO, on-chain trading allows for overhyped valuations and the creation of small permissionless markets. Perpetual futures are still used for aggressive shorting or for more bullish directional bets. The recent Anthropic tokenized trading showed crypto natives were quick to react, but market fatigue and a lack of liquidity still keep the pre-IPO market smaller.