Zelle, a payment network owned by U.S. banks, plans to use the Solana blockchain to send money between countries through its ZelleUSD stablecoin. Zelle handled more than $1.2 trillion in payments across the U.S. last year. At a live event at the Breakpoint 2026 conference, it showed how the new system works by sending $1.25 million in a private transfer.

The move could help Zelle expand into international payments while giving Solana the support of a major U.S. banking network.

Solana also announced that it had moved out of its “mainnet beta” testing stage and released version 1.0, according to a post on its official account.

Why a bank consortium picked Solana

Zelle is run by Early Warning Services, a company owned by major U.S. banks, including JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo and Bank of America. Zelle said it chose Solana because the network is safe and reliable.

“That piece around trust, security, proven infrastructure is the reason why we chose Solana,” Zelle general manager Denise Leonhard said in a video about the deal, according to BigGo Finance.

Solana has not had a full network shutdown since February 2024. In August 2026, a problem at Teraswitch, a company that helps run the network, caused 29% of staked SOL to go offline. However, Solana continued to work and process transactions.

Zelle’s $1.25 million Solana test

The main highlight was a live test on Solana’s devnet, where developers can test new features without using real money.

Anchorage Digital initially sent $5 million in ZLUSD to a test account for a made-up bank called “Bank Alpha.” The bank then changed $2 million into a crypto balance and sent $1.25 million to another made-up bank named “Bank Beta.”

The payment was private, meaning only Zelle and the receiving bank could see how much money was sent.

The test also used Solana’s Token-2022 privacy feature. This keeps payment amounts hidden from the public but allows approved banks and other financial companies to see them when needed to follow the law.

“Features like this are paramount to really getting payments to scale,” said Alexandra Lang, Zelle’s vice president of digital asset partnerships.

ZelleUSD little compared to Zelle’s payment business

Anchorage Digital Bank launched ZelleUSD on June 11, 2026. As of November 1, only about 138,000 ZelleUSD tokens were in circulation. That is very little compared with the $1.2 trillion in payments Zelle processed in 2025.

Zelle also used test tokens, not real ZelleUSD, to show how the new system works.

Solana still has much less money in stablecoins than Ethereum and Tron. According to Token Terminal data shared by CoinMarketCap, Ethereum had $150.5 billion worth of stablecoins on November 14. Tron had $93.2 billion, while Solana had $13.9 billion.

However, stablecoin transfers are growing faster on Solana. In October, the number of transfers rose 82% compared with the same month last year. Ethereum saw a 48% increase, while Tron recorded a drop of nearly 8%.

In June, Zelle said India would be the first country to get its international payment service. The company expects the service to start before the end of 2026.

However, Zelle did not give any new dates at the conference. It also did not say when the system would be ready to handle real payments on Solana.

Zelle joins Western Union and MoneyGram on-chain

Zelle is not the first money transfer company to use Solana. Western Union launched a stablecoin tied to the U.S. dollar on Solana in May. MoneyGram also started helping with transactions on the network last year, according to CoinMarketCap.

However, Zelle still has some rules to follow. It can hide payment amounts from the public, but it must also show regulators how it will check international transfers for money laundering.

Zelle has not yet explained how it will do this when the service starts handling real payments.