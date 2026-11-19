Two major US Bitcoin miners, MARA Holdings and Riot Platforms, are selling Bitcoin to help finance their expansion into AI data centers. The companies managed to sell Bitcoin worth $3.4 billion during the first nine months of 2026. The revenues will be spent on covering operational costs, repaying loans, and building new facilities.

The shift comes after Bitcoin prices have fallen again. Bitcoin fell 12.9% in the week ending November 16, according to Hashrate Index. Leasing data-center space to AI companies can provide Bitcoin miners a more stable source of income. However, that will depend on the completion of construction of the new facilities.

MARA cashes out coins and repays $750 million in loans

MARA’s filing shows it sold 26,984 BTC for $1.9 billion through September. After quarter-end, it sold another 13,597 BTC for $1.1 billion, using $750 million to repay Bitcoin-backed loans.

Those sales weren’t all for AI. MARA also needs cash for operations and growth. Blockhead reported sales of 17,488 BTC in the third quarter, almost 8 times more than the 2,247 BTC mined during this time. At the end of September, MARA had a remaining balance of 34,012 BTC.

Riot funds data centers with $1.5 billion in Bitcoin

Riot has reported that it sold about 20,264 BTC for $1.5 billion by September, mainly for the development of data centers. It also repaid $200 million in credit facilities

It leases power of 1,151 MW, which will generate $38 billion in revenue in the future. Corsicana accounts for 28 billion dollars over the next 15 years. Mining still dominates its business. The company made $116 million from mining and $18.4 million from the data centers in Q3.

Bernstein sees miners trading below their AI leases

Bernstein sees more value in Riot and TeraWulf’s AI data-center leases than their current market valuations suggest. The firm’s analysis estimates that Riot trades at a 50% discount to the implied value of its leases, compared with 22% for TeraWulf. Bernstein’s $30 price target for Riot suggests a potential 76% gain.

Bernstein estimates Riot’s leases are worth about $25.9 billion. Meanwhile, TeraWulf is already earning more from its data-center business. Its quarterly high-performance computing revenue rose to $63 million from $7.2 million a year earlier. However, projected rental income is not guaranteed. The companies still need to complete their planned facilities and ensure their tenants can meet their payment obligations.

Why the mining math stopped working

CoinShares estimated listed miners’ weighted-average cash cost, excluding taxes, at $75,500 per BTC in the second quarter. Bitcoin ended that period at $58,400, although individual miners’ costs vary.

Hashrate Index says hashprice, or daily revenue per unit of mining power, fell from $31.95 on November 9 to $30.45 per petahash/day on November 16. Cambridge research found electricity makes up more than 80% of miners’ cash operating expenses.

The new risks: capital, power, and counterparties

CoinShares estimates AI conversion costs $8 million–$15 million per MW, versus $0.7 million–$1 million for mining. It also counted 151 active US data-center restrictions and a 2,600 GW grid connection queue.

Borrowing adds risk. The IMF warns interconnected AI financing could spread losses if expected returns disappoint. Tenants might also struggle to pay.

Cryptopolitan previously covered Bitcoin sales by Cipher and Hyperscale. Cipher’s filing records 2,252 BTC sold through September; Hyperscale reported selling 1,113 BTC for $74.4 million since late July.

These sales could pressure Bitcoin. However, Glassnode found other corporate treasury holders were net buyers in November. Miners may reduce their exposure to Bitcoin’s price but become more dependent on lenders, power grids and AI customers.