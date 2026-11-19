Bitwise Asset Management kicked off its first non-crypto fund on Tuesday, betting that companies will spend money on defending themselves from AI-driven attacks.

The Bitwise AI Cyber Defense ETF is listed on NYSE Arca with the ticker ZDAY.

Forecast puts cyber defense outlays at $204 billion by 2030

Bitwise’s case was based on spending forecasts. The release quotes figures showing AI-amplified security spending rising from $49 billion in 2026 to $204 billion by 2030.

An October survey found 87% of chief information security officers said they foresaw higher cyber budgets in 2027. All of the fastest growing categories are closely tied to AI, Bitwise said.

PHP, the language powering some 70% of the world’s websites, last month necessitated an emergency patch for flaws found with AI tools.

Bitwise reported that critical vulnerabilities in Apple, Microsoft, Google and AWS increased 10-fold this October versus a year ago.

“Crypto has lived at the leading edge of cybersecurity since its inception. We’ve watched a multibillion-dollar security industry assemble around it in five years. The same thing is now happening to AI, on a much larger scale,” said Matt Hougan, CIO at Bitwise.

Palo Alto Networks takes 13% of ZDAY at launch

ZDAY is actively managed. It invests at least 80% of assets in companies with a major line of business in defending against AI-enabled attacks or securing artificial intelligence systems.

The fund generally has 10 to 30 holdings and charges a 0.75% management fee. Custodian is BNY Mellon.

Palo Alto Networks is the largest launch target at 13%, ahead of CrowdStrike at 11%. Okta and Cloudflare weigh 9% each with SailPoint 6.5% and Zscaler, F5, JFrog, Rubrik and SentinelOne 4.75% each.

Bitwise says Palo Alto’s next-gen security ARR has grown 63% to $9.1 billion year-to-date in 2026. CrowdStrike’s AI detection and response ARR almost tripled quarter over quarter, the firm said.

The fund page displayed 16 holdings and ~$599,000 in net assets as of Nov. 17.

ZDAY marks Bitwise’s first exchange-traded product outside of digital assets. The $14 billion manager’s lineup already includes bitcoin, ether, XRP and Hyperliquid funds, and two stock funds associated with crypto companies, BITQ and OWNB.

Bitwise launched a NEAR ETF, trading under the ticker NRR, in late September and marketed it as an AI play, Cryptopolitan reported.

ZDAY holds no tokens at all; it owns shares of the security companies themselves.

Bitwise CEO Hunter Horsley pointed to a July incident at Hugging Face, which OpenAI traced back to its own model during internal cyber testing.

“Cyber defense is front of mind for every organization, including Bitwise. AI security could be among the fastest-growing sectors of the next decade, and we think it’s a huge new opportunity for investors,” Horsley said.