Virginia and Oregon both sued Elon Musk’s AI company, accusing it of making money from a Grok feature that creates child sexual abuse images and turns real photos into nude images without people’s permission. The states said the company failed to put safety measures in place to stop this, according to Reuters.

The first states to take SpaceX to court

Several US states have investigated Grok over similar claims in recent months. However, Virginia and Oregon are the first to sue, filing separate cases in their state courts.

Reuters named SpaceX Super Intelligence Corp as the company behind Grok. The AI tool is available on X, the social media platform owned by SpaceX.

Both states say the company broke consumer protection laws by misleading users about Grok’s safety. They want compensation, fines, and court orders to stop the alleged activities.

“Spicy mode” infractions

The lawsuits focus on a Grok feature called “spicy mode.” According to Reuters, the states say it lets users turn photos of real people into sexual or nude images and videos.

The states accuse the company of creating and promoting Grok as an AI tool with fewer restrictions on what it can produce.

Virginia’s lawsuit points to a study by the Center for Countering Digital Hate. The study estimated that Grok created and shared millions of sexual images on X between December 2025 and January 2026, including more than 20,000 showing children, Reuters reported.

Grok showed users loopholes in safety rules

Investigators in Virginia found that Grok did not always block harmful images. The lawsuit also says the AI tool told users which words to avoid so they could get around its safety rules.

The states also questioned how the company made money from the feature. In January, the AI tool began allowing only paying users to create images, Reuters reported. Virginia’s lawsuit says this did not stop the harmful images but helped the company make money from them.

State regulators filling a federal gap

Virginia Attorney General Jay Jones told Reuters that states are taking action against tech and AI companies because the federal government has done little to regulate them.

“In the absence of federal action, AGs have stepped into the breach,” Jones said, according to Reuters.

The company also faces more than a dozen lawsuits from people who say Grok created sexual images of them without their permission, either when they were children or as adults, Reuters reported.

In the UK, lawmaker Jess Asato is also suing after Grok users created sexual images of her. The company has denied the claims, saying the images are clearly fake and do not cause the harm described in the lawsuits.