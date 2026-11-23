According to The New York Times, Alice Huang was allegedly continuing conversations with an official from the principal spy agency in China even as she continued her secret relationship with Jensen Huang, who had been the CEO of Nvidia.

Investigators also found evidence suggesting Kang Wei, Alice’s business partner, worked with that agency. She often introduced Kang as her husband.

Chip shipments put Alice Huang’s business network under scrutiny

The government agency in question is the Ministry of State Security, which is known as MSS. American authorities are convinced that Alice was talking to an agent of the agency throughout some period of her relationship. The details of the communication and how long either of them might have been working for the agency have not been publicly revealed yet.

In the meantime, Alice’s company Megaspeed was importing a great number of modern AI processors. Some of them ended up in computing centers in Southeast Asia that belonged to Chinese corporations like Alibaba. Other shipments might have reached China without U.S. export authorization.

It is claimed that U.S. intelligence has looked into documents that revealed how Alice and Kang were doing business via various regional firms. This whole network of firms included some businesses linked to Alice’s sister.

Some of those firms supply the People’s Liberation Army. Investigators are examining whether the chip deals helped military-linked customers obtain restricted computing capacity. That possibility remains under investigation, rather than an established finding about every shipment.

These processors are important because training AI models requires huge computing power. The Chinese intelligence agency has ensured that it prioritizes access to high-end semiconductors, and sending equipment through other nations could make enforcing U.S. restrictions difficult.

The reports also indicate that Alice met with representatives of China’s Ministry of Public Security, which is China’s central police force. Details of the meetings remain unknown.

Jensen first insisted Alice was simply a customer. He acknowledged their affair after October reporting disclosed that surveillance directed at her had picked up his communications. Another Times story subsequently described his relationship with an Nvidia subordinate, and he resigned earlier this month.

Despite the suspected intelligence connection, officials never gave him a defensive briefing, the private alert used to warn someone that a personal contact could pose a foreign intelligence risk.

Trump pushed for Jensen’s return despite security concerns

President Donald Trump had known of this situation even before the general public did. His advisers had warned him twice regarding the connection between Alice and the MSS and also the Nvidia CEO. The one responsible for issuing the warning was Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

But President Trump did nothing about it. That is because he considered Jensen to be a very important individual, along with the company Nvidia. It was very important for America’s stock market and economy. But Trump claims he was unaware of this fact.

Discussing the accusations, Trump said, “I don’t know that she is a spy.” He then complained that attractive women arriving from China were too readily labeled spies.

By Friday, he was openly encouraging Nvidia to reinstate Jensen (obviously, the board had turned him down). In the White House press conference, Trump said: “We have to protect our brilliant people. Jensen is one of them.”

However, Congress expects more than that. There have been a few requests from some members to brief them about the intelligence. But very little has come to the notice of the hill legislators. In the hearings that were scheduled to be held on the matter of Iran, both the CIA Director, John Ratcliffe, and DNI, Jay Clayton, were questioned about the Nvidia affair, but there was a lot of confusion.

“There is an investigation ongoing into her firm and into her,” Clayton told ABC on Sunday, adding that, “Nvidia chips, they are the jewel. They are the absolute top that everybody wants, that’s why we’re focusing on this.”

As CBS reported on Sunday, the treasury secretary Scott Bessent said that the government was investigating into the chip sales from Nvidia to China asking who was responsible for the compliance and how much the company was aware of such actions. The pressure will continue to heat up in Washington. Nvidia’s former CEO, Jensen Huang, and its general counsel, Tim Teter, have committed themselves to giving private and transcribed interviews with three House panels on Dec. 1 and Dec. 2, respectively.