President Donald Trump said Friday that China would only be allowed to buy older US chips. His comments came as chip and AI stocks fell sharply, while Bitcoin dropped 6%.

Speaking at the White House after meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping in Asia, Trump was asked if the US would ease its chip export rules.

“We want only older chips, and we don’t mind if none go. But only older,” he said.

Trump also said the US was working on “a very comprehensive deal with China” but gave no details or timeline.

He argued that banning all chip sales would push China to make its own chips. His plan would keep China buying older US chips while keeping the most advanced ones in America.

New US chip export rules in play

Trump’s comments came after the US made its chip export rules stricter. Since early 2025, chips made with 16- or 14-nanometer technology or newer methods have faced restrictions. These chips are usually seen as AI chips and need US approval before they can be sold to other countries.

Chipmakers were able to avoid the rules previously by showing that their chips had fewer transistors. The new rule, however, removes this option for chip designers in China and other restricted countries.

The changes have quickly affected chip companies. According to Reuters, Taiwan’s TSMC stopped taking orders for 16 nanometer and newer chips from some Chinese companies. This left them using older 28 and 40 nanometer technology.

Samsung also stopped some chip shipments to China while waiting for US approval. The US has allowed Nvidia to sell its weaker H200 chips to China, but not its more powerful Blackwell chips.

“In two years, Blackwell will be obsolete,” Trump stated.

For comparison, 16 nanometer chips were among the most advanced in 2015 and were used in Apple’s iPhone 6s.

Chip stocks crater and Bitcoin slides

Markets were already falling sharply when Trump made the statement. By early Friday afternoon in New York, the Nasdaq 100 had fallen 3.8% to 25,513, bringing its loss for the week to 9.7%. The S&P 500 also dropped 2.1% to 7,026.

Chip stocks fell even harder. The PHLX Semiconductor Index dropped 8.5%, bringing its total loss over five trading days to 17.2%. Nvidia (NVDA) shares fell nearly 7% on Friday and 20.1% for the week. The stock was also down 44% from its record high of $243.37.

Other chip stocks also fell sharply. Micron dropped 12.7%, Broadcom 11.4%, AMD 11.2% and TSMC 8.1%.

Bitcoin also fell 6% to around $58,197, showing that the drop in AI stocks was affecting other risky investments.

Trump wants Jensen Huang back

Trump also spoke about former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, who recently resigned after admitting to an affair.

“He made some bad decisions, but he is a brilliant person,” Trump said, according to Reuters.

Trump compared Huang to Elon Musk and said he wanted him to apologize and return to Nvidia. However, Nvidia’s board does not plan to bring Huang back. Board chairman Harvey Jones said this during Tuesday’s earnings call.

Huang is expected to testify on December 1, although this date is not yet final.