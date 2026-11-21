Trump says only older chips will be sold to China
- Trump said on Friday the US will allow only older-generation chips to be sold to China while his team negotiates a wider trade deal.
- This comes days after a new Commerce Department export rule took effect.
- The policy, and the uncertainty over how “older” gets defined is of importance, since a sharp AI-sector selloff on the same day pulled Bitcoin down 6%.
President Donald Trump said Friday that China would only be allowed to buy older US chips. His comments came as chip and AI stocks fell sharply, while Bitcoin dropped 6%.
Speaking at the White House after meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping in Asia, Trump was asked if the US would ease its chip export rules.
“We want only older chips, and we don’t mind if none go. But only older,” he said.
Trump also said the US was working on “a very comprehensive deal with China” but gave no details or timeline.
He argued that banning all chip sales would push China to make its own chips. His plan would keep China buying older US chips while keeping the most advanced ones in America.
New US chip export rules in play
Trump’s comments came after the US made its chip export rules stricter. Since early 2025, chips made with 16- or 14-nanometer technology or newer methods have faced restrictions. These chips are usually seen as AI chips and need US approval before they can be sold to other countries.
Chipmakers were able to avoid the rules previously by showing that their chips had fewer transistors. The new rule, however, removes this option for chip designers in China and other restricted countries.
The changes have quickly affected chip companies. According to Reuters, Taiwan’s TSMC stopped taking orders for 16 nanometer and newer chips from some Chinese companies. This left them using older 28 and 40 nanometer technology.
Samsung also stopped some chip shipments to China while waiting for US approval. The US has allowed Nvidia to sell its weaker H200 chips to China, but not its more powerful Blackwell chips.
“In two years, Blackwell will be obsolete,” Trump stated.
For comparison, 16 nanometer chips were among the most advanced in 2015 and were used in Apple’s iPhone 6s.
Chip stocks crater and Bitcoin slides
Markets were already falling sharply when Trump made the statement. By early Friday afternoon in New York, the Nasdaq 100 had fallen 3.8% to 25,513, bringing its loss for the week to 9.7%. The S&P 500 also dropped 2.1% to 7,026.
Chip stocks fell even harder. The PHLX Semiconductor Index dropped 8.5%, bringing its total loss over five trading days to 17.2%. Nvidia (NVDA) shares fell nearly 7% on Friday and 20.1% for the week. The stock was also down 44% from its record high of $243.37.
Other chip stocks also fell sharply. Micron dropped 12.7%, Broadcom 11.4%, AMD 11.2% and TSMC 8.1%.
Bitcoin also fell 6% to around $58,197, showing that the drop in AI stocks was affecting other risky investments.
Trump wants Jensen Huang back
Trump also spoke about former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, who recently resigned after admitting to an affair.
“He made some bad decisions, but he is a brilliant person,” Trump said, according to Reuters.
Trump compared Huang to Elon Musk and said he wanted him to apologize and return to Nvidia. However, Nvidia’s board does not plan to bring Huang back. Board chairman Harvey Jones said this during Tuesday’s earnings call.
Huang is expected to testify on December 1, although this date is not yet final.
If you're reading this, you’re already ahead. Stay there with our newsletter.
Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.
Opeyemi Olanrewaju
Opeyemi specializes in creating and refining high-quality content focused on cryptocurrency, global financial markets and the economy. He graduated from the University of Ibadan with an MBBS degree. He has worked as Editor-in-Chief for his College’s editorial publication and previously at CFA. For over six years, he has helped safeguard uniqueness as news editor at Cryptopolitan.