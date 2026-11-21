Oracle said on Friday its delivery of OpenAI infrastructure does not rely on any other vendor deals.

The build was fully funded after a capital raise earlier in November.

November capital raise made it the first fully funded hyperscaler

“Any further private discussions with vendors are just additional options,” Oracle said in a post on X. The company added that its ability to fulfill the OpenAI contract “does not depend on those discussions.”

Oracle has branded itself “the first hyperscaler fully funded for this investment cycle.” The financing, including vendor financing, is already in place as outlined at its investor day.

The post comes after investor questions about how much capital Oracle needs for its AI data centers and its growing exposure to OpenAI.

“Any media reports that will come out and say the contrary are incorrect and wrong,” Oracle said.

The $20 billion raise was reported to be split between about $10 billion in stock and $10 billion in debt. At its investor day in Las Vegas in October, Oracle set a $20 billion cap for new capital-market funding through fiscal 2030, Cryptopolitan reported.

The investor day plan also gives a net debt ceiling of 3.5 times adjusted EBITDA.

Oracle shares closed at $101.19 on Friday, down 8.5%, and advanced 1.7% in after-hours trading after the post.

Nvidia Vera Rubin racks head to Shackelford in the coming weeks

Oracle and OpenAI plan to build 4.5 gigawatts of additional U.S. data-center capacity on top of the first Stargate site in Texas. Oracle said the Abilene campus where Astra-6 was trained is almost complete.

The next gigawatt-scale campus will be situated in Shackelford County, Texas. The site is fully permitted.

Handover of Nvidia’s next-generation Vera Rubin racks to its data halls is set for the coming weeks.

In the same post, Oracle cash goals are reiterated.

It expects to yield positive free cash flow in the second half of fiscal 2028 and more than $30 billion in fiscal 2029, when it plans to start funding growth on its own.

Oracle was $23.7 billion in negative free cash flow in fiscal 2026 and depended on vendor financing, customer-supplied hardware and prepayments to pay for the build.

Customers prepaid $11.36 billion of first-quarter capital spending and borrowings were at $125.34 billion as of Aug. 31.

OpenAI constitutes Oracle’s biggest single bet. Oracle’s $664 billion backlog includes a big chunk from a reported five-year, ~$300 billion computing deal with the loss-making ChatGPT maker.

Microsoft only added to the uncertainty this month. It’s winding down a 2023 deal to rent AI computing power from Oracle that ran on older Nvidia chips.

Oracle shares fell about 4% on the report. Demand for its AI services, including older GPUs, remains strong, an Oracle spokesperson said.