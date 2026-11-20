YouTube could potentially pay about $3 billion to several US school districts to settle allegations that its platform promotes addictive behavior among students. This agreement is currently in its preliminary stage.

A deal that still needs districts and a judge

The agreement still needs several approvals before it can move forward. A majority of the school districts involved in the lawsuits must accept YouTube’s proposed settlement, which includes about $3 billion in compensation and additional safeguards for teenagers. Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers must then approve the agreement. The process could take months.

The federal lawsuit, case 22-md-03047-YGR, focuses on allegations that how YouTube was designed hurts students’ mental health. YouTube is denying the allegations.

What the schools say YouTube cost them

According to the school districts, the autoplay, personalized recommendations, and infinite scrolling features of YouTube encourage students to linger on the platform longer than intended. They claim that this has necessitated schools to increase their spending on mental health services and to enforce phone restrictions.

Limiting YouTube use during school hours is not straightforward because teachers also rely on the platform for lessons. Students, however, do not always use it for educational purposes. A Fordham Institute survey found that more than 30% of surveyed high-school students watched YouTube for entertainment during school hours.

Autoplay and recommendations versus the limits of the science

YouTube is not alone in facing these allegations. Thousands of lawsuits filed by individuals, school districts and government agencies accuse social media companies, including Meta, TikTok and Snap, of designing platforms that encourage addictive behavior among young people. According to the American Psychological Association, these cases focus on features such as autoplay and infinite scrolling, rather than the content users post.

However, researchers have yet to agree on how much harm these features cause. Johns Hopkins researcher Johannes Thrul estimates that social media addiction affects roughly 5% of people worldwide. The research did not officially acknowledge the condition as a diagnosis. The researchers also were not able to determine whether the autoplay and infinite scrolling features play a role in the development of mental health issues.

$3 billion next to YouTube’s ad engine

When viewed in the light of YouTube’s advertising earnings, the proposed $3 billion settlement appears to be small.

Alphabet reported YouTube advertising revenue of $11.207 billion in the third quarter of 2026. If this amount is maintained throughout the year, the annual revenue would be around $44.8 billion. The proposed settlement represents 6.7% of that annualized estimate or 7.4% of YouTube’s real advertising revenue of $40.367 billion in 2025.

But how much would individual schools receive? Dividing $3 billion equally among all 19,183 operating US public school districts would give each roughly $156,000. This is only an illustration, however. Actual payments would depend on which districts participate and how the money is distributed.

YouTube nears $3B settlement with US schools over addiction claims

Why design changes would reach creators and Europe

The settlement could have consequences beyond the money YouTube pays. Changes to autoplay and personalized recommendations could affect how viewers discover videos, potentially reducing advertising opportunities for content creators.

The stakes are growing. WARC expects social video to account for 51.7% of global video advertising spending in 2026. Any changes to how platforms keep audiences watching could therefore affect advertisers and creators worldwide.

Meanwhile, European regulators are addressing similar concerns. The European Commission’s July 2025 guidelines recommend switching off autoplay and push notifications by default for minors. Although the guidelines are voluntary, regulators can use them when assessing compliance with the Digital Services Act.

From a Los Angeles verdict to a settlement wave

YouTube’s proposed settlement comes after other legal setbacks for social media companies.

In March 2026, a Los Angeles jury awarded $6 million in an addiction case against Meta and YouTube. The decision is documented in Meta’s filing and the court verdict. Both companies challenged the ruling, which Cryptopolitan covered.

Five months later, states announced a separate Meta settlement worth up to $17.1 billion over ten years. The agreement includes additional protections for young users but still requires court approval.

The legal battles are not over. Another trial involving the Tucson school district and other social media platforms is scheduled for February 2027.