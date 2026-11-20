Trading outage at Deribit on November 20 raised fresh questions about the reliability of crypto derivatives exchanges. Trading was stopped around 16:17 UTC, according to the incident report from Deribit, and it resumed right at about 16:36 UTC.

The 19-minute downtime may not appear alarming. But as more and more traders start using Deribit to conduct crypto, equity, and commodity derivatives transactions, even a short interruption can leave positions exposed.

Which Deribit services went dark

Direct Access, FIX, REST, WebSocket, drop-copy, market-data APIs and transfers were disrupted due to the outage. According to Deribit’s status report, the perpetual contracts related to BTC, ETH, SOL, XRP, Nvidia, Tesla, Apple, Amazon, SPY, QQQ, gold and silver were also affected.

Earlier that day, scheduled maintenance started at 09:00 UTC. Trading recommenced at 09:06 UTC, and maintenance concluded at 09:15 UTC.

Additional problems occurred at 19:28 UTC. Some users were unable to trade even at 19:38 UTC. Although Deribit did not disclose what caused the outage, it said that no users lost their money.

Deribit outage timeline: 19-minute trading halt, affected markets and exchange reliability risks

Why Deribit now sits at the center of Coinbase’s derivatives push

On October 1, Coinbase integrated its international derivatives trading operations with Deribit. This brought its perpetual futures trading, customer positions, and liquidity together on one platform, powered by Deribit’s matching engine.

The integration supports Coinbase’s Everything Exchange strategy. While the decision guarantees traders have access to portfolio diversification and higher liquidity of trades, it leads to greater dependence on Deribit’s infrastructure.

That dependence is substantial. According to The Block, Deribit’s Bitcoin option open interest stood at $22.4 billion, and its Ether option open interest was $4.9 billion on November 20.

What a venue pause does to hedging and collateral

Whenever trading is halted, traders are deprived of the opportunity to diversify their holdings in response to changes in pricing levels. The situation can be exacerbated if collateral needs to be moved to meet the requirements for margin arrangements.

Kaiko studied this problem in its November 2025 report, Better Plumbing for Crypto Derivatives: Atomic Settlement and On-Chain Collateral. The research explains how trading interruptions and slow collateral transfers can worsen market stress. Kaiko described the danger:

“As venue pauses turn into forced liquidations, collateral sits in the wrong place, and margin calls arrive before the rails can move.”

There is no documented evidence linking Deribit’s November 20 outage to forced liquidations. However, Kaiko’s findings show why traders need reliable access to their positions, particularly during volatile markets.

What the outage record says about exchange reliability

Exchange disruptions are not limited to Deribit. Vladyslav Fedoniuk’s November 4, 2026 TabChart study, Crypto exchange outages: what six status pages reported in two years, recorded 2,911 incidents between October 2024 and September 2026. Of those, 1,947 were unplanned.

The study also found that platform-wide disruptions became more frequent during sharp Bitcoin price swings. TabChart summarized the pattern:

“On bitcoin’s wildest days, platform-wide incidents nearly doubled.”

Across the 20 most volatile Bitcoin trading days, the six exchanges recorded 1.84 times as many platform-wide incidents per day as on calmer days. Deribit was not part of the study, so the findings do not establish how often its systems fail. They do, however, highlight the pressure exchanges face when markets become volatile.

Where the real contagion risk sits

A trading outage does not necessarily lead to wider financial losses. Still, the risks deserve attention as crypto exchanges become more connected to traditional markets.

The European Securities and Markets Authority’s March 2026 risk monitor warned that shared infrastructure dependencies could allow operational problems to spread across markets. For Deribit, the concern extends beyond cryptocurrencies. As the exchange offers more contracts linked to stocks and commodities, a disruption could leave a wider range of traders unable to manage their positions.