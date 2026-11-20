The U.S. Senate on November 19 approved the DEATH BETS Act to prohibit CFTC-registered exchanges from listing bets on war, terrorism, assassinations and death.

It was the first bill to clear the Senate in the 119th Congress to regulate prediction markets, said Senator Adam Schiff’s office.

DEATH BETS Act strips the CFTC of its say over terrorism contracts

Senators appended an amendment and the measure was cleared by voice vote, with no objection. Schiff, a Democrat from California, wrote the bill with Republican John Curtis of Utah.

The bill rewrites the Commodity Exchange Act. No exchange or clearinghouse registered with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) could list or clear event contracts that expressly reference terrorism, assassination, war or U.S. Armed Forces operations.

The bill would bar any contract that, at listing, is “reasonably expected to resolve principally based on a death of an individual.”

The CFTC can widen the ban by rule to “any similar activity.”

Now the agency can disallow war, terrorism and assassination contracts it deems against the public interest. But it’s up to the CFTC.

Schiff’s release says the agency can no longer use that discretion while CFTC Chair Michael Selig is rewriting prediction-market rules. The Commodity Exchange Act doesn’t even mention deaths.

Before the vote, a Schiff floor amendment narrowed the ambit.

The original covered any contract that “involves, relates to, or references” those acts. Now only contracts that mention them specifically do.

“Betting on war and death jeopardizes our national security by creating a perverse environment in which violence is incentivized and insiders are allowed to profit off privileged or classified information,” Schiff said.

“There is a fundamental difference between legitimate financial markets and gambling on human suffering,” Curtis said.

Kalshi and Polymarket keep their sports contracts under the bill

Polymarket took down a market on whether a nuclear weapon would be detonated following public backlash.

Kalshi was sued for not paying out on a market linked to the death of Iran’s then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Polymarket users who garnered $2.4 million on Iran-related predictions have been accused of insider trading.

The Justice Department in April charged Army soldier Gannon Ken Van Dyke with allegedly using classified details about the Maduro capture operation to earn more than $400,000 on Polymarket, the agency said. The allegations have not been tested in court.

In June, the CFTC proposed to ban markets on outcomes that could be caused by war or assassination, such as wagers on when U.S. adversaries would be “out of office.” Kalshi and Polymarket had used that language to skirt existing prohibitions on war contracts.

The ban does not encompass sports and gaming contracts. It has “no effect whatsoever” on ongoing lawsuits over sports contracts or the platforms’ dispute with states, Schiff said.

As of November 21, DeFiLlama tracked $6.41 billion in weekly prediction-market volume across 141 protocols, with Kalshi at $4.74 billion and Polymarket at $1.27 billion.

The CFTC has sued 12 states over its jurisdiction, the newest being Louisiana on November 13.

H.R. 7942, Representative Mike Levin’s House companion, has been stuck in a House Agriculture subcommittee since April 3. The bill still needs to pass the House and be signed into law by the president before any contract can leave an exchange.