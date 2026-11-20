ARK Invest bought 934,968 shares of Anthropic in six of its exchange-traded funds Thursday, the first day the AI company traded on the Nasdaq.

The purchase ran from the genomics fund ARKG to the space fund ARKX.

ARKK took 556,777 shares, about 60% of the purchase

ARK’s holdings file of Nov. 20 indicates ARKK bought 556,777 shares, or about 60% of the purchase. The stake was valued at $54.1 million at Thursday’s close, a 0.30% weight in a fund led by $2.3 billion of Tesla stock.

ARKW took 146,183 shares worth $14.2 million, and ARKQ took 90,923 shares worth $8.83 million. ARKF purchased 38,729 shares worth $3.76 million, constituting a 0.42% weighting.

The genomics fund ARKG acquired 77,782 shares worth $7.56 million. At 9.01% weight, Tempus AI is the largest in ARKG’s portfolio, while Anthropic’s 0.44% of its assets is the largest weight of the six funds.

The space fund ARKX bought 24,574 shares worth $2.39 million, or 0.41% of the fund. ARKX holds SpaceX at 11.89% of the fund.

Shares in the six funds were worth about $90.85 million at Thursday’s close. Each stake is between 0.22% and 0.44% of its fund, near the bottom of each holdings list.

ARK wants to keep any one holding below 10% of a fund. When one position moves hard against the rest, it rebalances.

Shares priced at $83, opened at $111.50 and closed at $97.17

The release said Anthropic, the company behind the Claude chatbot, priced 980 million shares at $83 a share. Anthropic sold 956,351,354 of these securities, and selling stockholders sold 23,648,646.

The final price was above a range of $70 to $78. The number of shares also climbed from the 825 million initially planned.

According to Cryptopolitan, the sale fetched $81.34 billion and valued Anthropic at about $1.5 trillion. There is an option for the underwriters to purchase another 147 million shares for 30 days.

The offering is expected to close Nov. 20.

Dario and Daniela Amodei rang the opening bell, and the stock began trading under the ticker ANT. It opened at $111.50, about 34% above its IPO price.

Its market cap briefly touched $2.1 trillion, overtaking SpaceX’s listing in June. ANT closed at $97.17, up 17.1% from the offering price.

At the time of writing, Anthropic shares were trading at $83.57, down 14.0% on the day.

Anthropic is the first frontier AI developer to go public.

Crypto trims came in ARKW and ARKF same day. The two funds dumped $2.9 million of the 3iQ Ether Staking ETF and $1.2 million of the 3iQ Solana Staking ETF, both traded in Toronto.

After the sales, ARKW still holds 1,089,113 shares of the ether fund valued at $7.46 million. ARKF retains 236,884 shares of it, and between the two funds, they own 518,286 shares of the solana fund.

ARK already privately owned Anthropic through its ARK Venture Fund, which tokenized on Ethereum on September 24. The venture fund also has stakes in Stripe, Databricks, and OpenAI.