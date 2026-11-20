Eight Colorado-based entities are accused of forging SEC certificates and filing paperwork with U.S. regulators to make fake crypto platforms appear legitimate.

The Securities and Exchange Commission said the scheme took more than $37 million from investors in the United States.

Agency pulls a Form D and two Forms ADV from its website

The SEC filed its complaint Thursday in federal court in Colorado, suing the eight entities. Investors who turned suspicious were allegedly shown fake SEC certificates.

The operators also filed genuine filings with the SEC, FINRA and FinCEN. Skeptics could then search for records that appeared official.

Tech Brokerage Asset Alliance has submitted a Form D, and Convergent Wealth Advisors and Essential Crypto Exchange have filed Forms ADV, none of which are on the Commission’s website anymore.

The SEC conveyed its gratitude to the Financial Market Supervisory Authority of Switzerland, the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong, the Monetary Authority of Singapore and the China Securities Regulatory Commission for their cooperation.

The fake advisers would first share tips on U.S. stocks to establish credibility.

Then the tone changed. Victims were told to send as much money as possible to a purported crypto trading platform, believing they were purchasing real crypto assets.

The SEC said the adviser and platform were fronts to steal investor money.

Four adviser-exchange pairs ran from August 2024 to May 2026

The scheme allegedly operated as four adviser-and-platform pairs between August 2024 and May 2026. After a few months each pair was dropped as operators moved on to the next.

The eight charged include Advisor WeChat Capital, Tech Brokerage Asset Alliance Ltd., HB Wealth Advisors, IdeaCrypto Exchange LLC, Convergent Wealth Advisors Inc., RealSimple Crypto Exchange Inc., Associated Wealth Advisors Ltd., and Essential Crypto Exchange.

All eight face fraud claims under Section 10(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5. Advisor WeChat Capital, HB Wealth Advisors, Convergent and Associated Wealth Advisors are also charged with violations of Section 206(1) and 206(2) of the Investment Advisers Act of 1940.

Convergent and Essential Crypto Exchange were also charged with one count under Section 207 of that law, which prohibits false statements in filings with the Commission. The SEC is seeking permanent and conduct-based injunctions, disgorgement, prejudgment interest and civil penalties.

“The SEC continues to seek out and expose fraudulent investment scams that prey on U.S. investors,” said Laura D’Allaird, chief of the SEC Enforcement Division’s Cyber and Emerging Technologies Unit. “We encourage the public to continue reporting these schemes by using our online portal,” she added.

The playbook is analogous to that of NanoBit, a fake platform whose operators used WhatsApp groups and falsely claimed that an affiliate was registered with the SEC. In June, a New York federal court ordered NanoBit and five other defendants to pay more than $5 million, according to Cryptopolitan.

In January, federal prosecutors in Massachusetts also sought to seize around $200,000 in USDT that was tied to a pig-butchering scheme.

The SEC’s investor education office has warned that fraudsters use group chats, or say they are registered with the SEC, to entice victims. It points investors to Investor.gov to check anyone selling an investment.