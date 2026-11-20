Wallets associated with the $6.3 billion Binance breach transferred some $594 million in Ether to new addresses on Thursday and Friday, sending part of the proceeds through cross-chain swapping services in an attempt to launder their trail, a practice that is currently monitored in real time by on-chain analysts.

Two days, two loads, one trail to obscure

These funds were transferred in two batches. The attackers transferred approximately $248 million of Ether on Thursday, and on Friday they added another 197,460 ETH worth an estimated $346 million, as per Onchain Lens data.

According to Blockonomi, the first leg of the theft saw some 137,600 ETH split across 12 wallets, with many individual transactions amounting to some 12,000 ETH, or $21.65 million each at the time. Onchain Lens reportedly saw no further movements from these recipient wallets until activity increased again on Friday.

Combining the ETH in play over the two batches, the resulting total is some 335,060 tokens. However, as Blockonomi has stressed, these headline values cannot be taken as confirmation that each transaction represents an individual asset, and not money moved between wallets.

Where the money went

Some of the stolen Ether has been moved using exchange protocols THORChain and Chainflip. Onchain Lens explains that these funds have been moved “redistributed to fresh wallets and laundered through Chainflip and THORChain.”

Of these transfers, Chainflip only saw around $5 million worth, based on estimates from another analyst (SomaXBT) in a post on X on Friday. The majority of cross-chain movement occurred on THORChain, according to the analyst. Another analyst (Specter) confirmed this estimate, commenting that only a “small amount” of funds passed through Chainflip. Chainflip has stated that it does perform checks on incoming deposits to ensure they are not illegal. However, it has previously admitted that there are issues with its checks.

As such, THORChain’s 24-hour trading volume increased dramatically. In the 24 hours ending on Friday, it grew to $239 million, meaning earnings for the protocol rose to $243,000.

Previous large-scale hacks

THORChain was utilised in several large-scale hacks in the past. It has been used in moving funds from the $1.4 billion Bybit hack, in February 2025, and the $388 million Bitget hack in September 2026.

Similarly, the recent Binance breach has been linked to this same network. TRM Labs and Chainalysis have both confirmed that the $6.3 billion breach was linked to a North Korea-linked group known as TraderTraitor. Court documents show that 192 different tokens were moved across 11 networks. The same route was highlighted in a tweet by WuBlockchain.

Although two days have passed since the theft, a large amount of Ether remains visible on the blockchain. Around 224,722 ETH (worth approximately $394 million) is still visible, according to Arkham data. Other sources have noted that around 226,665 ETH is still visible (worth approximately $395.63 million).

Ethereum price has dropped by more than 11% over the last 7 days. ETH is trading at an average price of $1,735 at the press time.