Financial authorities in Ukraine have finally agreed on a draft law regulating cryptocurrencies in the country, which is one of the world’s top Bitcoin adopters.

The breakthrough will allow the invaded nation to not only tap into its significant market for digital assets but also block Russian money flows via blockchain.

Ukraine’s central bank and securities watchdog back crypto regulation

Key regulators in Kyiv have reached an agreement to support a bill designed to put the country’s cryptocurrency space in order.

The legislation determines which state agencies will admit assets and players to the market and who will oversee their transactions and operations.

The allocation of these powers caused a major delay in its adoption, but the relevant bodies managed to overcome their differences, local media revealed.

Officials have agreed to split supervisory duties between the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) and the National Securities and Stock Market Commission (NSSMC).

The development comes more than a year after the Ukrainian parliament passed the draft law on first reading in September 2025.

A working group at the Verkhovna Rada, which is yet to give its final approval, has since reviewed more than 2,500 suggestions for changes.

Earlier in November, the NBU refused to back the legal framework, citing certain regulatory risks that needed to be addressed before the second reading.

After weeks of “constructive” discussions, the central bank and the securities commission agreed to the recent amendments, the Kyiv Independent daily reported on Thursday.

Under the proposed arrangement, the NSSMC will be responsible for determining who is allowed to operate in the digital assets market through a licensing regime.

The NBU will watch for the impact of virtual assets on the banking system and the national fiat, and monitor movements between the realms of the hryvnia and cryptocurrency.

The progress brings Ukraine closer to reining in its unregulated crypto market, the English-language publication wrote in an article. In a statement, the monetary authority also noted:

“We will be able to speak of a final approval only after a relevant discussion within the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Taxation and Customs Policy, which is scheduled for December of this year.”

Ukraine remains major crypto adopter amid ongoing war

Ukraine’s bill “On Virtual Asset Markets” defines cryptocurrency as digital property that exists thanks to blockchain technology.

It does not recognize Bitcoin and the like as money, but rather treats them as movables, and prohibits their use as a means of payment.

The law aligns national rules with the EU’s Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) regulation and fulfills Kyiv’s commitments to international bodies, including the IMF.

It will allow the Ukrainian government to not only regulate its coin market and tax profits generated there, but also detect illicit transactions, including those linked to Moscow’s invasion.

Commenting on the matter, the virtual assets regulation lead at the Ukraine Countering Illicit Finance project, Vasyl Orieshkin, told the online newspaper:

“At a time of war, with significant Russian money moving through virtual assets, leaving this market unregulated is a real risk.”

If passed in its latest version in the coming weeks and months, the Ukrainian virtual assets law should come into full effect on July 1, 2027.

Russia already enforced its own “digital currency” law in September, and its regulated market may launch as early as this month.

The latter has been widely suspected of using cryptocurrencies to circumvent international financial restrictions imposed over its war against Ukraine.

Amid Western sanctions, exits of foreign exchanges and strict new regulations, Russians’ coin transactions have shrunk by nearly 15% this year, according to Chainalysis, although their country remains the largest crypto market in the region.

At the same time, Ukrainian transfers have increased slightly, driven largely by remittance flows generated by refugees in neighboring states, the blockchain forensics firm pointed out in an excerpt from its 2026 Geography of Cryptocurrency Report published Tuesday.

Some 16% of Ukraine’s population held digital assets before the full-scale war began in early 2022. The Eastern European nation has consistently ranked among the world’s top crypto adopters.

It has been under increased pressure to tackle financial crime as it works to join the EU’s Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA), and last week its legislature adopted a key anti-money laundering law.