The risk is that one Circle order could freeze the $2.7 billion backing it.

ICBA asked FASB not to finalize its proposal to let certain stablecoins count as cash equivalents, calling it premature as the comment period closed on Thursday.

The Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA) has sent its opposition of the premature Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) plan to allow certain stablecoins to hold the same status as cash equivalents on corporate balance sheets.

The ICBA sent the comment to stop the proposal, at least for now, on the same day the FASB’s public comment window closed.

The request landed around the same time as news broke alleging that a single order from Circle could freeze the entire $2.7 billion backing Sky’s reserve pool after $101.9 million in funds linked to North Korean hacker wallets moved through it.

Why the ICBA called the FASB proposal premature

On August 18, 2026, FASB moved to update Topic 230, the standard covering the statement of cash flows, noting that it does not mean to rewrite the description of “cash equivalents.”

Stablecoins need to pass three tests to enter consideration:

Holders need a contractual right to redeem on demand.

The stablecoins need to redeem directly with the issuer for a known amount of cash.

Finally, the issuer has to maintain segregated reserves, matched at least one-for-one in highly liquid, short-term assets.

The ICBA told FASB in a letter dated November 18 not to finalize the guidance, arguing that the plan’s timing is wrong. It also noted that it would cause new disclosure work for community banks even though they do not hold any digital assets.

This is not the ICBA’s first time pushing back against regulators’ move to bring payment stablecoins under the regulatory umbrella. The trade body argued to the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) earlier this year that payment stablecoins could cause community banks to lose more than $1 trillion in deposits and at least $850 billion in local lending over time.

The ICBA has also pressed for tighter reserves, redemption, and consumer protection rules in the GENIUS Act.

What happened to Sky’s dollar stablecoin?

The ICBA pushback against treating tokens that “trades at a dollar” as the same as “acts like cash” lands on the same day that blockchain risk firm Inca Digital traced about $518 million, including $101.9 million linked to North Korean actors, in suspect flows through Sky’s Peg Stability Module, the facility that swaps Circle’s USDC for the DAI and USDS stablecoins at a fixed rate.

Cryptopolitan reported that $91.5 million of the $101.9 million came from wallets that received cuts from the roughly $1.5 billion that Bybit lost in its February 2025 hack.

The exposure risk this illicit fund flow could create for the entire reserve is the biggest headache from this episode. Sky keeps about $2.7 billion of USDC in one Ethereum wallet, and all of that could be at risk in the event of a Circle blacklist, which applies to all the money held on an address, including legitimate funds, rather than a slice of it.

Notably, Circle has not made any such move as of this report by Cryptopolitan. The USDC issuer has also previously noted that it only freezes addresses by court order.

The Sky Frontier Foundation moved to calm the growing narrative, arguing that the flagged trades account for under 0.06% of the more than $930 billion the module has handled, mostly between 2021 and mid-2024. It also pointed out that nearly all of the movement went through outside aggregators rather than Sky’s own sites.

USDC briefly lost its peg in March 2023 after Silicon Valley Bank stranded some of the stablecoin’s reserves when it failed. Within days, holders pulled a net $4.5 billion, including a single $723.5 million redemption.

The coin recovered, but the episode showed that access, not price, is what makes an asset spend like cash. That is the concern accounting critics keep raising.

Jack Castonguay, an accounting professor at Hofstra University, told CFO Dive he was relieved the draft “didn’t go farther,” but said letting stablecoins count as cash and cash equivalents, even with guardrails, “is going too far given recent stablecoin crashes, runs, and collapses.”