About $101.9 million was sent through Sky’s Peg Stability Module, the swap facility sustaining the DAI and USDS stablecoins, by wallets tied to North Korean hackers.

Some of the wallets were funded with crypto that was stolen from Bybit in February 2025.

The flows were traced by blockchain risk firm Inca Digital in a report it has not made public. It shared the findings with CoinDesk, which published them Thursday.

Bybit-funded addresses moved $91.5M in 10 days

North Korean hackers pilfered about $1.5 billion from Bybit. In the 10 days following the theft, wallets containing the stolen assets moved $91.5 million through the module, Inca found.

Almost $30 million of it went through after Feb. 26, 2025. On that day, the FBI publicly blamed North Korea, naming TraderTraitor, a unit of the Lazarus Group, for the attack.

Separately, compliance firm Nominis looked at the Bybit trail. It reviewed more than 560 transactions and more than 320 addresses and corroborated the North Korea links.

The North Korea-linked money is only part of a larger total. Inca saw $518 million move through the module from 422 wallets tied to hackers, phishing crews, sanctioned entities and addresses blacklisted by Circle and Tether.

When FTX collapsed in November 2022, the FTX Accounts Drainer swapped $26.1 million through the module. The Infini exploiter swapped $49.5 million in USDC to DAI on the day of the February 2025 hack.

About 95% of the flagged swaps went through aggregators like 1inch, ParaSwap, and MetaMask Swaps.

Inca says its figures count transactions from any wallet linked to illicit actors. So part of the money Inca traced did not come from any known cyberattack.

Money launderers regularly send funds down the same routes the Bybit hackers used after the theft. North Koreans may have stolen more than $1 billion in cryptocurrency in 2026, according to Elliptic, which says the September Bitget hack took the year’s haul over that line.

One Circle blacklist could lock the $2.7B USDC reserve

Users of the module can trade USDC for DAI or USDS at a 1:1 rate. The module keeps its USDC, around $2.7 billion, in one Coinbase Prime wallet on Ethereum.

Circle can blacklist any address on a court order or a request from law enforcement. Circle’s freeze covers a whole wallet at once, so blacklisting this one would lock all $2.7 billion, lawful reserves included.

Circle has not blacklisted the module’s wallet so far.

The Sky Frontier Foundation said it “takes any concern about illicit activity in DeFi seriously.” According to the foundation, nearly all of the flagged value came through third-party aggregators instead of the spark.fi or sky.money websites, and most of it moved between 2021 and mid-2024.

The foundation said the flagged trades were less than 0.06% of all the money the module has handled, which comes to more than $930 billion.

Credit rating agencies already class Sky as junk. In October, Moody’s gave the protocol a B3 issuer rating, according to Cryptopolitan, which lines up with the B- grade S&P assigned in August 2025.

Galaxy Digital has $100 million parked in sUSDS, the version of USDS that pays interest. Grove, an agent of Sky, has also extended Galaxy a $500 million credit line funded in USDS.