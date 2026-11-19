ZachXBT previously received $150,000 from Arkham for linking Martin Shkreli to the DJT token and reportedly claimed a bounty tied to the WazirX hack.

The grant provides premium tools for tracing funds, wallet attribution, risk scoring and tracking stolen crypto, but no cash or tokens.

Arkham has awarded ZachXBT free access to its Enterprise analytics platform, making him the first publicly named recipient of its investigator grant program.

Arkham has handed blockchain investigator ZachXBT free access to its Arkham Enterprise platform, making him the first publicly named recipient of a grant program the analytics firm set up when it rolled out Enterprise roughly a month ago.

The firm disclosed the award on Wednesday, November 18.

The grant going to ZachXBT, who has become synonymous with breaking the biggest on-chain cases, sets Arkham off to a strong start for a program it says is aimed at investigators, researchers, journalists and public-interest groups.

What did Arkham give to ZachXBT?

The Enterprise grant does not come with a monetary price. What the recipients, in this case ZachXBT, get instead is access to Arkham’s top-tier product without having to pay the subscription fee that is tied to it.

ZachXBT has attributed Arkham’s tools in past investigative work on major hacks, including cases tied to North Korea’s Lazarus Group.

What does the Enterprise grant give to an investigator?

Arkham launched the Enterprise platform on October 20, 2026. That launch saw the platform’s most advanced features go behind a paywall. Arkham still has its free tier category, and it has also seen some major upgrades.

The data analytics platform also announced the Enterprise grant program on that same day, calling investigators, among others, to request access to the grant.

Arkham’s Enterprise product is built around attribution, which is the practice of linking anonymous addresses to the real exchanges, funds, companies and individuals behind them.

In its announcement, Arkham wrote that the product brings its “data into professional workflows, including asset tracing, risk scoring, case management, and trading research.”

That work runs on its labelset, which the firm says has documented 3.9 billion attributions across $1.8 quadrillion in on-chain volume.

The platform layers several tools on top of that data, and one of them is Tracer, which is reserved for Enterprise users. It has also received an upgrade.

An investigator can use Tracer to follow funds hop by hop from a single address or transaction. It enables the user to track how stolen funds are moved through a chain of wallets to shake off anyone tracking it.

Arkham also has the Visualizer tool, which is still available to subscribers on the free tier. It enables users to visualize a transfer, hack or whale’s exit, among others, via interactive graphs, as opposed to sifting through the transaction logs.

Arkham also offers real-time alerts that fire when a watched address, entity or token sees a large transfer or deposit.

Arkham also targets institutions with its product suites, as it sells labeled data through an API that has higher limits. It also comes with dedicated support for compliance, trading and research desks.

Has ZachXBT done business with Arkham before?

While the current arrangement is not monetary, ZachXBT has worked in certain capacities with Arkham in the past, which led to payouts for him.

The on-chain investigator was paid $150,000 as a bounty by Arkham after he produced evidence that Martin Shkreli created the Trump-themed DJT token in June 2024. That same year, ZachXBT reportedly claimed at least one Arkham bounty connected to the 2024 WazirX hack.