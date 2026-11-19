Grand Theft Auto VI leaves players stranded on a roof with a fictional cryptocurrency influencer who demands $50,000 for a worthless NFT.

On November 19, the game was released for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Eddie Acosta springs his trap at a Heathcliff Heights party

The side quest is “Attend Eddie Acosta’s Party.” According to a GTABase guide, it is one of the Strangers & Freaks missions in the game’s lineup and may be completed by either protagonist, Jason Duval or Lucia Caminos.

In Chapter 4, players meet Acosta during the main mission “Pool Day” at the Y Hotel in Ocean Beach, Vice City.

Acosta starts up a discussion in the hotel bar. He loves cryptocurrency.

The player receives a text from Acosta a few days after Pool Day asking them to a party at Heathcliff Heights in the heart of Vice City. The player is required to travel alone, either as Lucia or Jason, and never in pairs.

As soon as the player enters the lobby, they automatically call Acosta. He exits the elevator and talks up his cryptocurrency investment as he ascends to the top.

Acosta locks the door behind the player when they reach the roof. The party is a setup and he solicits a $50,000 “investment”.

The $50,000 disappears and the player receives only a photo of an NFT sent to their in-game phone.

Refusing Acosta means a bike jump across solar panels

Players can rebuff Acosta in the dialogue or shoot at him, but according to a PowerPyx walkthrough, the door is bulletproof and the shots do not kill him.

A stunt is necessary for the escape. The player snatches a bike on the roof, rides it flat out over the solar panels and leaps to the next building, then takes the elevator down from that roof.

A player who was holding their fire saw Acosta coming out to speak after the jump. After that, he waits for his next victim near the elevator in the lobby until a confrontation forces him to flee out the front door.

He immediately bolts when a player shoots at him. Acosta does not count toward the Strangers & Freaks trophy and has no additional missions.

“There’s like an entire side quest line about the metaverse, and you wind up helping out these ridiculous metaverse people, which is always hilarious,” gaming journalist Jason Schreier said in his review. Schreier called GTA VI a masterpiece.

According to Cryptopolitan, a security firm named Blockaid uncovered fake GTA VI pre-order pages which connect a crypto wallet at checkout and drain it.

Blockaid identified more than 8,800 Solana tokens with a GTA theme as malicious, warning or spam. “There is no official GTA token or airdrop,” the company said.

Blockaid added that Rockstar, PlayStation, Xbox and Steam don’t accept crypto for GTA VI. In June, fake early access sites were charging $250 or more in crypto for a non-existent GTA 6 download.