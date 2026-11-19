The retailer wants the Polygon-based token as a test rail for a future payment token tied to producer Akimoto Yasushi.

Just a day before, the stablecoin’s issuer took its apps offline indefinitely with no stated cause.

Tokyo mail-order firm, Nihonchokuhan, announced on Thursday that it will now be accepting payments in JPYC on its online store.

Nihonchokuhan says that the new payment method is a trial and the first step to launching a token of its own. A day before the announcement, JPYC Co. took its apps offline without stating a return date.

What is Nihonchokuhan doing with JPYC?

Nihonchokuhan, a mail-order company in Tokyo’s Minato ward, led by president Akitaka Mizutani, will now let shoppers on its website pay for their orders with JPYC . It has sold goods by catalog, television, radio and phone since 1977.

JPYC went live on October 27, 2025, as the first yen stablecoin licensed under Japan’s Payment Services Act. The stablecoin is fully backed by yen deposits and Japanese government bonds.

Only JPYC issued on the Polygon network will be accepted. Nihonchokuhan explained that if a buyer chooses to pay with the token, they will get an email with a payment link and approve the transfer through the MetaMask wallet. Nihonchokuhan says it uses a method called meta-transactions, so buyers do not pay network fees.

Nihonchokuhan’s long-term goal is to accept payments in AYET, a token named after the Japanese producer Akimoto Yasushi. A company it owns, AKBT, created the token, but it still lacks regulatory approval, so people cannot use it yet.

In the meantime, the retailer is using JPYC to practice how token payments work, from the moment an order is placed to the final payment.

In June 2026, the company signed a deal with crypto exchange BitTrade. The two will study whether Nihonchokuhan should register as a crypto-asset service intermediary. Separately, BitTrade is reported to be backing AYET.

Why did JPYC go offline?

Cryptopolitan reported that JPYC Co. took its consumer apps down on Wednesday for unplanned maintenance. It gave no reason and no date for its return. The firm apologized on its official X account for the long outage.

JPYC EX, the platform used to issue and redeem the token, went into emergency maintenance twice after its partner GMO Aozora Net Bank stopped service on November 10 and 11. The bank had found unauthorized access to its bank API. Binance Japan, BitTrade and software firm freee (TSE: 4478) also went offline in the same incident.

JPYC’s chief executive, Noritaka Okabe, set a three-year goal of issuing 10 trillion yen (about $62.6 billion) when JPYC launched in 2025. By mid-September 2026, total issuance had just passed 10 billion yen (about $62.6 million). On the token’s first anniversary, Okabe admitted it had not reached its early goals.

He now ties growth in year two to new deals. One is a logistics deal with AZ-COM Maruwa (TSE: 9090) to pay 2,300 carriers. Another is an October 20 agreement with SBJ Bank and LINE NEXT, according to Cryptopolitan. Convenience store chain Lawson also tested JPYC at a Tokyo store from early August.