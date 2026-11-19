edgeX is scrapping the 3% APR on its $13.5 million vault paid out in EDGE tokens.

Instead, deposits will be rewarded with a share of unstaking penalties from a forthcoming EDGE Token campaign.

USDC depositors in the 7% APR pool now carry market-making losses

edgeX said full campaign rules will be announced separately.

The 7% APR on the vault includes the EDGE rewards. On edgeX’s vault page, the breakdown is 4% USDC + 3% EDGE for the pool, which is called Native USDC Rewards.

edgeX pitched the vault in a July post for its Perps V2 platform, with a 50 million USDC cap. The post said that risk firm Gauntlet backs the vault’s risk framework.

“The USDC Rewards Vault is not a bank deposit, and annualized campaign rewards are not the same as guaranteed fixed returns,” the post added.

The vault had $13,479,436.63 locked on November 19. Total P&L was $143,737.81.

The vault was 163 days old.

The yield model is also different. According to the new rules, the vault will engage in market making, with depositors sharing its profits and bearing the corresponding losses.

The vault will no longer be principal-protected or guarantee returns. edgeX said actual returns will vary with market conditions.

Unconfirmed balances return to perp accounts on November 27

Depositors have until 12:00 UTC+8 on November 27 (04:00 UTC) to confirm the new rules. If they haven’t confirmed by then, their funds are automatically returned to their perp futures account.

If depositors ask to withdraw their money, edgeX will disburse returns under the current rules up to the time they make the request.

“Please make sure you fully understand the new rules and the associated risks, and make the choice that best suits your situation,” edgeX said.

The revamp comes less than six months after EDGE crashed about 70% on June 1. Cryptopolitan reported that the token dropped from $1.14 to $0.366 and sparked more than $2.81 million in liquidations in an hour.

The price of EDGE had crested at $1.54 on May 22, 10 days prior to the crash. The event was attributed by edgeX to intentional market manipulation by outside actors, and the exchange ruled out hacking or exploitation.

Blockchain investigator ZachXBT replied: “We all know EdgeX supply was being controlled by a few insiders with a low float.” He also asked edgeX to name “the counterparties / MM agreements which lead to these events.”

edgeX later extended refunds to impacted users, capped at 100,000 USDC each. The exchange said the payout was a goodwill gesture equivalent to actual losses and would be paid seven days after verification.

At the time of writing, EDGE was trading at $0.28, up 1.7% in the last 24 hours.