Rockstar Games released Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI) worldwide today, 13 years after the last main game in the series. Critics gave it a score of 99 out of 100 on Metacritic, matching the highest rating in the site’s history.

About 16 million players had already pre-ordered the game before any reviews were published.

GTA VI matches a record set in 1998

GTA VI has scored 99 out of 100 on Metacritic, based on more than 150 reviews from critics. All the reviews were positive. The score matches The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, which has held the record since 1998, according to the BBC.

Critics have enthusiastically praised the game. Game Informer called it a major success in both its story and gameplay. Radio Times gave it a perfect score of 100, saying it should be a crime for a game to be this good.

Al Jazeera reported that other reviewers described the game as a “masterpiece,” “spectacular,” and an “astonishing American epic.”

However, not everyone was happy with the praise. The BBC reported that some people on online forums complained about “the ultra fan-boy hype.” One person even said they no longer wanted to play the game. Only a small number of people shared these views, though.

Jason, Lucia, and a reinvented Vice City

GTA VI follows Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos, two criminals who get caught up in a bigger plot after a simple robbery goes wrong. Players can explore Leonida and Vice City, fictional places based on Florida and Miami.

PCMag reviewer Jordan Minor said he played the game for 100 hours and still did not want to stop. He called it the most impressive video game he had ever played.

Minor also praised the game’s lighting and bright neon colours inspired by the 1980s. He said it ran smoothly on a regular PlayStation 5, unlike some major games that had problems when they first came out.

GTA VI is available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S for $79.99.

$1.5 billion before release

GTA VI already made stacks of money before its release. Al Jazeera reported that about 15.8 million copies had been pre-ordered by November 17, citing data from Sensor Tower. These orders brought in an estimated $1.54 billion before the game even launched.

Rockstar has not revealed how much it spent making the game. However, Al Jazeera estimated the cost at over $1 billion. NBC News also reported that about 5,000 people worked on the game’s creation.

The game has nearly 100 missions, which should take about 50 hours to finish, according to NBC.

GTA VI was initially expected to come out in 2025 but was delayed twice. This was reportedly because Rockstar needed more time to improve the game before releasing it.

Awards nominations arrived before the game did

GTA VI received more nominations than any other game at The Game Awards 2026, according to the BBC. The game is up for eight awards, including Game of the Year and Best Music.

The game also features songs from several popular artists. According to NBC News, its 34-song album, released through Atlantic Records, includes music from Cardi B, Dua Lipa, Travis Scott and Lana Del Rey.

Bad Bunny, Morgan Wallen and Miami artists Trick Daddy and Trina also host the in-game radio stations.

GTA VI has received a Mature 17+ rating from the Entertainment Software Rating Board because it contains strong violence, blood, bad language, sexual content, and drug and alcohol use.