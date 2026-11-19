The European Commission confirmed that a cyberattack had left its staff systems down for over 10 days. The attack may also have exposed workers’ personal information. Officials are still checking how much data was really accessed.

Payslips and leave requests went dark

European Commission staff could not use Sysper for more than a week, according to initial reports from POLITICO’s Brussels Playbook. Staff use the system to check payslips, request leave, record work hours and sign up for training.

MyPMO, which handles medical claims, was also down. Both systems started working again earlier this week, but Sysper failed again on Wednesday. Translation services also stopped working on Tuesday, leaving one official “swearing a lot,” according to POLITICO.

Euronews reported that the Joint Sickness Insurance Scheme (JSIS) was still down on Thursday, even after Sysper started working again.

The problems had little effect on daily work. Staff received their pay on time, although some could not record their hours or request leave. Euronews said most Commission workers barely noticed the problems.

AI tool at the center

The European Commission linked the attack to ARTEX, a free AI tool that finds weaknesses in computer systems. While these can be fixed, hackers can also use them to break into systems.

“Some actors misuse such tools and have targeted the Commission,” an unnamed EU official told POLITICO.

CERT-EU, which protects EU systems, had warned on November 5 that hackers were using ARTEX to carry out attacks automatically. Its wide availability could also make attacks faster and more common, according to Digital Watch Observatory.

Commission spokesperson Regnier said that the attack was first detected on October 22 and involved a free AI tool. No ransom was demanded, and he did not say who was responsible or whether the attack was ongoing.

“We have not detected any evidence of a data breach affecting Commission staff as a whole,” he stated.

No confirmed breach, but sensitive records at stake

It is still unclear whether hackers accessed any stored data. According to Euronews, the affected staff systems contain names, pay grades, home addresses and contact details. Hackers could use this information to target workers. However, internal documents are kept on a separate system and are unlikely to be affected.

The Commission’s main crisis team, the Corporate Management Board, met earlier this month to discuss the attack. Technology Commissioner Henna Virkkunen also updated other commissioners on Wednesday, POLITICO reported. CERT-EU and the European Data Protection Supervisor were also informed.

Some officials are unhappy with how the Commission handled the attack. Dutch lawmaker Bart Groothuis of Renew told Euronews that the Commission was keeping too much information from the public.

“The problem I have with the European Commission is that they keep the information about it internally and don’t disclose it to the public,” he said.

Groothuis said sharing more information would help the public understand why the EU needs to protect its economy from security threats.

Part of a wider run of attacks

This is not the first cyberattack on the European Commission this year. In March, hackers broke into the cloud system behind its Europa.eu websites. They stole about 91.7 gigabytes of data, including personal information and emails, according to Euronews.

In January, another attack on the Commission’s mobile device systems may have exposed staff names and phone numbers.

The latest attack comes after similar problems at several major organizations. POLITICO reported recent disruptions at Microsoft, major US banks and the US National Security Agency. Hackers also targeted websites used by Air France, the BBC and Zoom.

It is still unclear whether staff records were stolen in the most recent attack. The European Commission’s IT department, DG DIGIT, has not confirmed if this happened. It also remains unclear whether the Commission will share more information with the public moving forward.