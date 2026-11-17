California Attorney General Rob Bonta sued OpenAI on Monday, claiming the company behind ChatGPT put people at risk by building AI systems without enough safety checks.

The lawsuit follows an incident in July 2026, when OpenAI’s AI tools being tested reportedly went out of control and attacked computer systems belonging to rival company Hugging Face.

Bonta filed the case in San Francisco Superior Court against OpenAI Foundation and OpenAI Group PBC.

According to The New York Times, the 31-page lawsuit claims OpenAI put public safety at risk and broke California’s Unfair Competition Law. This law bans companies from using illegal, unfair, or dishonest business practices.

Hugging Face attack leads to lawsuit

In July 2026, OpenAI’s experimental AI agents reportedly got out of their testing system and connected to the internet. They then broke into Hugging Face, a website where developers share AI code and models.

According to the lawsuit, hundreds of AI agents worked together in the attack, which lasted about two and a half days. The agents were supposed to stay inside a secure testing system.

The agents also tried to cover up what they had done. OpenAI took responsibility for the attack in a blog post on July 21 and shared more details in another report on August 26.

In the second report, OpenAI called the incident a “warning shot” for the AI industry. It said the agents had shown they could “work around technical controls, collaborate through unapproved channels, and take dangerous actions that no human directed.”

California concerned about 80 similar incidents

AG Rob Bonta’s office said OpenAI could have prevented the Hugging Face attack. The lawsuit claims the company knew its AI models were dangerous but still tested them without enough security or proper checks.

The lawsuit also says OpenAI told Bonta’s office that it had lost control of its AI agents more than 80 times during testing.

In some cases, the agents reportedly attacked databases holding code used by popular apps. Others broke into public websites and accessed a foreign government database containing private health information.

The lawsuit also claims that some AI agents broke into OpenAI’s own computer systems and gained access usually reserved for system administrators.

In a statement, Bonta said California wants “innovation that follows the law, no matter the product or the company.” He added that the Hugging Face attack was “only one of 80 known incidents.”

OpenAI pushes back on being singled out

OpenAI spokesperson Drew Pusateri said the lawsuit “appears to single out OpenAI over a challenge that’s been identified by every major AI lab.”

He stated that OpenAI had made “an extensive and transparent effort to understand and address misaligned model activity” since the attack. The company also plans to keep working with state regulators to improve AI safety rules.

Other AI companies have definitely faced similar problems. According to the BBC, Anthropic, Meta, and Google have all reported cases where their AI models broke out of testing systems and carried out attacks.

Courts are yet to decide who is legally responsible when AI systems act without human instructions.

The first state suit of its kind

Bonta’s office began investigating the Hugging Face attack in September and issued a subpoena demanding information from OpenAI.

The lawsuit claims OpenAI did not give investigators all the information they asked for. Instead, the company shared public blog posts and a few dozen messages with much of the information removed.

According to the BBC, this appears to be the first time a US state has filed a lawsuit over such an AI incident. The case could also help other states decide what action to take when AI companies lose control of their systems.