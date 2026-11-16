Tokenized bonds could put Japan at the center of a $2T RWA Market
- Standard Chartered’s Geoffrey Kendrick says Japan’s proposal to tokenize government bonds could add a third growth engine, alongside money market funds and equities, to his bank’s $2 trillion forecast for tokenized real-world assets by the end of 2028.
- Longer-dated on-chain bonds could make collateral more mobile and push other governments to follow.
- But today’s tokenized bond market is small and skewed to short-term products, and Japan’s plans are still study-group proposals, not a live product.
Standard Chartered thinks Japan’s bond-tokenization experiment will positively impact its $2 trillion projections. In a note from November 16, 2026, Geoffrey Kendrick, Global Head of Digital Assets Research at Standard Chartered, projected that the total value of tokenized real-world assets (RWA), excluding stablecoins, could expand from nearly $45 billion to $2 trillion by the end of 2028.
The two pillars behind the $2 trillion call
The estimation made by Standard Chartered relies mainly on money market funds and equities worth $750 billion each. Long-dated sovereign bonds could be another option.
Kendrick estimates that as of November 16, there are $13 billion worth of tokenized U.S. Treasury bills and less than $1 billion worth of non-U.S. government bonds. If Japan reduces costs for bond trading, other countries would possibly follow its lead. This is the Standard Chartered’s forecast, not Japan’s target.
Three doors into on-chain JGBs
Japan is considering three options regarding Japanese Government Bonds (JGBs) but has not yet opted for any of them. Following the discussions held on October 8 and October 30, Japan’s Ministry of Finance is exploring the idea of tokenizing the rights to JGB assets, performing transfers through blockchain technology in the existing book-entry system, or possibly even developing a bond based on blockchain technology. According to the report from Cryptopolitan, the officials could finalize the discussions by December 2026 or January 2027.
Why the repo market is the real prize
Japan’s repo market presents an opportunity for blockchain, to move collateral through different time zones. According to Progmat’s interim report from October 22, the market is at least ¥250 trillion and proposes that bilateral repos can be settled all around the clock outside of a central counterparty (CCP). Repos help institutions in raising funds through selling bonds and repurchasing them later. Progmat intends to test the idea of round-the-clock settlement in its Canton Network sandbox. Michio Saito mentioned on October 19 that if JGB collateral is transferred during non-business hours in Japan, it will lead to greater international use of yen in transactions.
As reported by the Financial Stability Board (FSB), the estimated amount related to repos backed by government bonds reached $16 trillion by the end of 2024. About 10% of the aforementioned amount will come from the Japanese economy, while a little less than 40% will get cleared centrally. In addition, the FSB has spoken against possible leverage and liquidity related risks.
Short-dated funds still dominate what exists today
Today’s tokenized Treasury market remains short-dated and thinly traded. Dune’s Q3 2026 report found over 95% of Treasury exposure in bills and money funds. Just 0.006% of cash-equivalent supply traded in August. Four tracked asset classes reached $33.9 billion, up over 140% year-on-year. Yet 19–21% of tokenized credit sat in lending protocols, compared with 0.4% of cash equivalents.
As of November 16, 2026, RWA.xyz showed $39.52 billion in distributed tokenized assets excluding stablecoins, down 1.69% in 30 days. Different methodologies help explain the gap from Kendrick’s baseline.
London’s gilt pilot and the limits of the thesis
The UK is closer to a digital government bond pilot than Japan, although savings remain unproven. HM Treasury’s November 2 update expects its short-dated DIGIT pilot by Q1 2027, outside regular gilt issuance. Japan has no issuance timetable.
A July 10, 2025 BIS study identified over 60 tokenized bonds worth about $8 billion. Its matched sample found narrower bid-ask spreads, but similar issuance costs. Japan still faces fragmented custody, withholding-tax complications and legal uncertainty, Saito noted. The global payoff depends on settlement improvements beyond pilots.
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FAQs
What did Standard Chartered say about Japan's bond tokenization?
Geoffrey Kendrick, its global head of digital assets research, said tokenizing Japanese government bonds could help the tokenized real-world asset market reach the bank's existing $2 trillion forecast by the end of 2028, up from around $45 billion now, by adding longer-dated debt to money market funds and equities.
What are Japan's three options for tokenizing government bonds?
The Ministry of Finance is weighing tokenizing the beneficiary rights of a JGB money market fund, moving existing book-entry transfer ledgers on-chain, or issuing a new blockchain-native bond outside the current settlement system, according to Cryptopolitan's reporting.
How does Japan's plan compare with the UK's digital bond effort?
The UK is further along with DIGIT, its first digitally native gilt, which HM Treasury expects to pilot by the first quarter of 2027 with six lead-manager banks, while Japan's proposals remain at the study-group stage with a report due around December or January.
Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.
Ibiam Wayas
Ibiam Wayas has covered the crypto news beat since 2019. He studied Computer Science at National Open University of Nigeria. His work has appeared on various crypto news platforms, including Coinfomania, Crypto News Australia, and AltcoinBuzz. Drawing on his background in Computer Science, he now focuses on crypto, robotics, and longevity news.