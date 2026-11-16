Trump supports a possible comeback, while Bessent wants an outside CEO.

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) isn’t interested in putting Jensen Huang back in charge, no matter how many people want him to return.

The company’s board has apparently moved on from the idea of another Jensen-led Nvidia, with CNBC reporting Monday that directors aren’t even discussing a possible comeback.

Instead, they’re dealing with an investigation that could uncover whether their former CEO put American security or Nvidia’s confidential business information at risk. That’s quite a turn for someone who spent 33 years running the company he helped create.

Nvidia board focuses on investigation rather than Jensen’s comeback

As Cryptopolitan has been reporting, Jensen’s resignation last week came after multiple accusations related to his personal relationship. First of all, the problem started with his admission of a sexual affair with Alice Huang, who was an employee at a company purchasing products of Nvidia.

She allegedly contacted the Chinese intelligence agency. Later on, there were separate accusations against Nvidia’s employees.

The board has hired Wachtell Lipton to investigate Jensen’s conduct, including any possible exposure of trade secrets or national security information.

There is also the matter of Nvidia’s business with China. Washington has been examining how sophisticated American AI chips reach Chinese customers, making allegations involving intelligence contacts particularly sensitive.

Despite all that, Jensen apparently hasn’t abandoned the possibility of returning.

The Financial Times reported over the weekend that he had been talking with allies about getting his position back. However, Brad Gerstner, who runs Altimeter Capital, told CNBC Monday that Jensen hadn’t approached him about any comeback plans.

The directors, meanwhile, are already preparing for life under someone else.

A board representative confirmed Friday that Nvidia was choosing an executive recruitment firm to help find its next CEO.

Scott Bessent, the US Treasury Secretary, thinks that the company needs to focus on other people besides the ones that already work there.

“Just what was going on inside the company, they need a dramatic shake-up,” Bessent said, arguing that Nvidia should appoint someone from outside the business.

But President Donald Trump had a different response on Monday, suggesting that he would not raise any objections to Jensen being in charge once more, despite concerns about the investigation.

“It was not put at risk, and our country is now stronger than ever before,” Trump told reporters.

Employees of Nvidia want back their boss while Taiwan shows up for Jensen

As the board seeks a replacement, an effort to get Jensen reinstated has collected 180,000 signatures.

This campaign has received support from Elon Musk, Garry Tan of Y Combinator, and Tim Sweeney of Epic Games.

It is seeking that Nvidia return Jensen to his old role until an independent investigation reveals the truth of the matter.

The movement has also created an unexpected problem for Replit, the AI software development platform used to build the petition website.

On Friday afternoon, Replit founder Amjad Masad was busy recording an advertisement for his company when an urgent message arrived asking him to fix the campaign’s malfunctioning website.

An Nvidia employee had created the page, but the number of visitors trying to sign was more than its setup could handle.

Amjad checked the underlying code and discovered that it could process only 200 signatures each minute. He removed the restriction, introduced CAPTCHA protection against automated submissions, and made other adjustments to keep the platform working.

The open letter introduces its signatories as Nvidia employees, ex-employees, investors, business partners, and any others who believe that Jensen should be given a chance to come back prior to the completion of the inquiry.

The dispute is also getting noticed in Taiwan, as Jensen has had connections with the technology sector there for many years.

He was born in Tainan, which used to be the capital of the island, and he moved to the US when he was a child.

Currently, Nvidia relies on TSMC and other Taiwanese companies for the production of processors, components, and computing systems that are used in the worldwide AI industry.

Jensen’s popularity there became so widespread that locals started calling the excitement around him “Jensanity.”

However, Jensen’s departure has been disappointing to his Taiwanese fans, considering that he is known to be responsible for making Taiwan an important producer of AI chips. On the other hand, NVDA was trading at a loss of 2.7%.