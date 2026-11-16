What are investors expecting at tomorrow’s Nvidia Day?

The upcoming quarterly results report from Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is going to be a test of almost everything that worries the market.

They want to know whether Nvidia’s AI splurge can keep it on track, whether it can safeguard its bottom line, and, maybe most uncomfortable of all, who is going to lead the most important company on earth after Jensen Huang. Nvidia’s NVDA stock has tumbled by over 30% since last month’s peak.

Six straight losing weeks have knocked $1.7 trillion off its market value. The last time the shares had a streak that bad was 2012.

Wall Street wants big numbers from Nvidia, but it also wants a real post-Jensen plan

Analysts polled by LSEG estimate $109.1 billion in sales, an increase of 91% compared to the same period a year ago, as well as $2.47 per share in earnings. These predictions are huge, even for Nvidia standards. The problem is that the market is accustomed to Nvidia delivering extraordinary figures as a norm.

For 14 quarters in a row, Nvidia has delivered more sales even than the high end of its own guidance. In the last quarter, sales came close to $96 billion, which was more than double the sales figure from a year ago, and exceeded management’s best-case scenario by more than $3 billion.

Of course, behind all these numbers there lies a rather simple question: Will companies working on AI continue their purchasing process at such a pace? The creation of the data centers requires huge sums of money, power, and equipment. Nvidia will provide the chips, but customers need to have enough money to use them.

The management of Nvidia had projected that the sales would go up by about 70% in the fiscal year 2028.

Colette Kress, the CFO then, called that situation a “supply constrained outlook” at the time. Tomorrow, investors will also be watching Colette herself since she is now Nvidia’s interim CEO. While analysts are accustomed to dealing with her, this is an entirely different scenario from reading out numbers and passing on difficult conversations to Jensen.

This is what enabled Jensen to speak extensively on the new chips, their clientele, and the trends in the entire AI industry. Today, Colette is faced with all these challenges, as well as informing everyone about how they are going to search for his replacement. Indeed, she did send a message to her staff members, but the investors have not yet heard her side of the story about the transition process. It is all about tomorrow!

Nvidia’s financing deals and shrinking margins are under the microscope

One issue that could get uncomfortable is the neocloud business. These newer companies rent Nvidia-powered computing capacity to AI labs and startups, competing with much larger cloud providers such as Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) and SpaceX (NASDAQ: SPCX).

Nvidia calls this business ACIE, and Jensen identified it last quarter as an important source of future growth. But there’s a catch. Many operators are young businesses that must secure land, power, and funding long before they can collect meaningful revenue from customers.

Nvidia hasn’t just sold them processors. It has also put money into some of these businesses and helped them find financing. That gives the chipmaker several roles in the same relationship, raising questions about how much risk it carries if a customer struggles.

Jensen himself was involved in selecting those buyers who would be provided with the limited equipment first. In August, he came up with an idea of a deal with six major investment banks which would help neocloud providers and top AI research centers secure financing. This initiative has not led to any deals so far. It is necessary for the investors to understand whether Colette is ready to continue financing her clients.

There are other pressure points. Analysts will be looking for clarity on chip sales to China, a market where Nvidia’s future business remains uncertain. And the cost of memory is eating into margins. Nvidia forecasts a 74% gross margin for the quarter, down from 75% last quarter, with a possible slide to 71%–72% in the fourth quarter. At those levels, Nvidia would retain less gross profit on each dollar of sales, even if shipments keep increasing.