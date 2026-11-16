HKMA and Swift explore tokenized deposits for cross-border payments

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority and Swift plan to work with three major banks to test international payments using digital versions of bank deposits in different currencies. The test will link Swift’s blockchain system with Hong Kong’s Project Ensemble, which handles payments.

The aim is to help banks and businesses send money to other countries faster while still using the regulated banking system.

Three Hong Kong banks join test

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) said it would work with Bank of China (Hong Kong), Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong), and HSBC on the test, according to a press release.

The aim is to help international payment systems connect more easily with Hong Kong’s digital payment systems.

Howard Lee, the HKMA’s Deputy Chief Executive, said the project would help expand Project Ensemble beyond Hong Kong as the city develops its digital asset system.

The HKMA and Swift first started working together in 2023. At the time, they tested how digital currency systems run by central banks could connect through the Project Ensemble Sandbox.

How tokenized deposits work

Digital versions of funds kept in banks are referred to as tokenized deposits. They are recorded on a blockchain, but the bank still owes the money to its customers. This is different from a CBDC, where the central bank owes the money instead.

The test with Swift will look at how different payment systems can work together to send money between countries in different currencies.

The HKMA wants these payments to go through instantly, day or night. It also wants payments to happen automatically when certain conditions are met.

EnsembleTX upgrade set test up

The announcement comes after a November 2 update to EnsembleTX, the test phase of Hong Kong’s Project Ensemble. The update allows banks to make payments using tokenized deposits at any time. Digital versions of central bank money are then used to settle those payments.

The pilot started in November 2025. At first, it relied on Hong Kong’s existing system for settling payments in Hong Kong dollars.

Swift has also been working on its own blockchain system. In July, it said the system was ready for early use. It also announced plans to test international payments using tokenized money with 17 major banks, including Citi, DBS, and HSBC.

Swift’s Chief Business Officer, Thierry Chilosi, said the project would look at how Swift could connect different digital payment systems and improve international payments.

Swift currently handles transactions in 150 currencies.