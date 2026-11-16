Strategy buys 485 BTC in first purchase since MSCI exit as Strive adds 251

Strive went the other way, raising its weekly buy to 251 BTC.

That was its first reported Bitcoin purchase since MSCI confirmed it would drop the stock from its USA Index on November 30.

Strategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) and Strive (NASDAQ: ASST), two of the most consistent corporate Bitcoin buyers, disclosed in their latest SEC filings on Monday, November 16, that they bought 485 and 251 Bitcoin, respectively.

The 485 BTC purchase announced by Michael Saylor’s Strategy is the firm’s first reported buy since MSCI’s November 11 confirmation that it would drop the company’s stock.

How much did Strategy spend on Bitcoin last week?

Saylor’s leading Bitcoin accumulator, Strategy, spent $33.4 million on the 485 BTC it bought, according to its 8-K filing for the period between November 9 and November 15. It paid an average of $68,887 per token.

The updated figures on Strategy’s entire Bitcoin stash as of November 16 are now at 850,849 BTC, bought at an average price of $75,452 per token. The entire stockpile cost $64.20 billion to build. The firm now holds more than 4% of Bitcoin’s 21-million supply cap.

The 1,036 Bitcoin purchase Strategy disclosed one week ago is more than double this week’s 485 BTC.

Strategy spent more on STRC buybacks

Strategy’s spending on buying back its own STRC preferred shares was the bigger headline, with the $228.1 million spent to repurchase 2.28 million units of STRC amounting to almost seven times the roughly $33 million the firm spent on Bitcoin.

The week’s spending was funded by the $244.7 million Strategy raised from 2.09 million MSTR common shares sales. $33.4 million of the raise went to Bitcoin, STRC buybacks got $206.3 million of the raise and $5 million went to cash. The remaining $21.8 million of the STRC repurchase came from interest income.

Strategy said it would hold the STRC dividend at 12% through December record dates until the shares trade steadily near $100. As of November 15, its US dollar reserve stood at $4.75 billion, with a separate cash balance of $151.2 million.

How much did Strive spend on Bitcoin last week?

Chairman and CEO Matthew Cole of the Dallas-based Bitcoin treasury firm Strive said the company spent $17.5 million on 251 BTC at an average price of $69,853. Strive now has 43,404 BTC in its corporate treasury.

The 251 Bitcoin purchase week is a sharp acceleration from the 29 BTC the firm bought the week before.

The funds came from $10 million through Strive’s SATS at-the-market program, selling 104,478 shares of its 15% Series A perpetual preferred stock and no common shares. Cash fell $22.3 million to $465.3 million as of November 13. Strive still holds 505,000 shares of Strategy’s STRC preferred, marked at $50.5 million.

MSCI to remove Strategy on November 30

MSCI has confirmed that it will cut Strategy from its USA Index and Metaplanet from its Japan Small Cap Index at the close of business on November 30, following a review published last week. The move stems from new rules excluding “non-operating” firms whose digital-asset holdings make up at least half of total assets.

Strategy’s filing shows passive funds tracking MSCI indexes hold nearly $3 billion in MSTR, more than 3% of its shares. JPMorgan has estimated outflows could reach $8.8 billion if other providers follow.

Saylor and President Phong Le previously called the treatment of digital-asset treasuries “discriminatory.”

Both companies pushed back against MSCI’s eligibility rules. In a December 2025 letter to MSCI, Cole called a 50% Bitcoin threshold “unworkable” and urged the index provider to “let the market decide.”

The selling pressure showed up Monday. MSTR fell about 8% in premarket trading from a November 13 close of $111.62, while Strive’s Class A shares dropped roughly 10% to $19.34, tracking a broad slide in Bitcoin-linked stocks after BTC fell below $62,000 over the weekend.