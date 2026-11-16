Ofcom tightens CSAM rules before UK under-16 social media ban

The UK’s online regulator, Ofcom, has announced tougher rules to protect children on Monday. Under the new rules, social media sites, file-sharing apps, pornography websites, and other online services must ban anyone who creates, uploads, or shares child sexual abuse material. The rules are expected to start in early 2027.

Under the UK’s Online Safety Act, websites and apps must now remove and permanently ban anyone who creates or shares child sexual abuse material. Ofcom also wants more websites and apps, including pornography sites, to use a system called “hash matching.” This system compares uploaded images with a list of known illegal images. If an image matches one on the list, it can be blocked before anyone views it.

The regulator also wants all file-sharing services and major social media platforms to use software that can find new abuse material, even if it has not been reported before.

These new rules also apply to private and encrypted services. Where possible, these platforms must check profile pictures and group names for signs of abuse. They must also take action against hidden links to illegal material and abusive messages.

New rules to protect children from grooming and harmful content

Ofcom said it is making its rules stronger to protect children from adults who target them online. Every child’s account must have safety settings turned on automatically, or be “protected by default,” according to Ofcom’s statement.

Ofcom also wants some platforms to check how they recommend content to users. They must take steps to stop harmful content from reaching children.

Oliver Griffiths, Ofcom’s Online Safety Group Director, said some companies have made progress, but the regulator is “not satisfied that enough is being done.” He warned that companies that do not do more “should expect to face serious consequences.”

Timing in line with under-16 social media ban

The new rules come before the government’s planned social media ban for children under 16, which is expected to start by spring. Ofcom said it had dropped some earlier plans because many websites and apps will already have to check users’ ages under the ban.

According to the GOV.UK site, the government sent the new rules to Parliament on Monday. The rules still need to go through the parliamentary process before they can take effect.

Online Safety Minister Ian Murray said the internet “has been left to police itself for too long.” He added that platforms “will now have to hunt down child sexual abuse material and terrorist content, not wait for it to be reported.”

The government also said websites and apps must use the same system for checking images to find and remove terrorist content. The Online Safety Act now also treats sending unwanted sexual images, known as cyberflashing, and encouraging serious self-harm as priority offences.

Child safety groups highlight scale of abuse

Child safety groups welcomed the new rules, saying child sexual abuse remains a serious problem in the UK.

Rani Govender, head of online child safety at the NSPCC, said police data reviewed by the charity shows about 100 crimes involving child sexual abuse images every day across the UK. Many cases involve adults tricking or forcing children into abuse. She warned that the harm to victims “can have a devastating impact” lasting for years.

The Internet Watch Foundation (IWF) also welcomed the changes. It said its database has more than 3.2 million unique digital fingerprints used to identify known child sexual abuse images. This number continues to grow every day.

Hannah Swirsky, the IWF’s head of policy, said being able to block these images on more websites and apps is “a lifeline” for victims. She added that the new rules mean “the net is tightening and there will be fewer places to hide.”