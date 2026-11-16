Hugging Face’s Delangue takes another swipe at Anthropic as 4,250 staff eye IPO millions

Hugging Face and Anthropic have fought over the open-versus-closed divide all year.

Anthropic is moving toward a roughly $1 trillion IPO that could make about 4,250 staff members millionaires.

Hugging Face CEO Clement Delangue says AI power and wealth are becoming too concentrated in a few companies, and Yann LeCun agrees.

Delangue made the warning on X on Sunday, as Anthropic prepares to go public. His comments add to an open fight over whether AI should be open or closed.

What is Clement Delangue warning about?

Hugging Face CEO Clement Delangue posted on X on Sunday that the “concentration of power, capabilities and wealth is the biggest risk in AI.” He said that without much stronger open-source work, the industry could become one where a few rich firms will control AI and everyone else will be left behind.

Delangue made the same comments about the concentration of “power, capabilities and economic wealth” on June 26, when he also asked for “more rebels” against the huge companies and governments that already control much of the field.

On Monday, Meta’s former chief AI scientist Yann LeCun replied to Delangue’s tweet, writing: “I’ve said this for years too.”

Open-weight models are files that anyone can download, run and change. Closed models can only be used through a company’s own app or service. Hugging Face hosts millions of open models while Anthropic sells closed ones.

Why is Anthropic at the center of the closed or open AI debate?

Over the summer, Hugging Face signed an industry letter that asked lawmakers not to rush new limits on open-weight models. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Meta (NASDAQ: META), IBM (NYSE: IBM) and Mistral also backed the letter, but Anthropic did not sign it.

The company was accused of wanting open models restricted to protect its business, to which Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei replied on July 27 that the company has “never advocated for a ban on open-weights models.” He also wrote that open models without dangerous abilities are “a public good.”

Amodei said rather than ban open-weight models, he wants advanced chips kept out of China, a crackdown on large-scale copying of AI models, and safety tests for any very capable model, whether open or closed. He also disagreed with the industry letter’s claim that openness helps defenders more than attackers.

Delangue’s company has changed hands since then. On September 3, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) agreed to buy Hugging Face for $12.93 billion, and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said the platform will stay open to the whole AI industry. The deal still needs regulatory review before it closes.

Anthropic is getting ready to sell its shares to the public. On November 10, it updated its filing to say it wants to sell 825 million shares for $70 to $78 each. That could bring in as much as $64.4 billion and push the company’s valuation to around $916 billion to $1.02 trillion. Some reports say its valuation could be as high as $1.4 trillion when future shares are included. The final price has not been decided.

Reports state that about 4,250 of Anthropic’s roughly 5,300 employees could end up with more than $1 million each following the listing. However, most staff cannot sell right away due to share lockups of up to 365 days.

Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS), Bank of America (NYSE: BAC), JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM), Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) and Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE: BK) are reportedly competing to manage that money.