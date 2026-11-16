Lighter and Aster blame outsiders after $15.5M drain, ASTER flash crash

Lighter and Aster, two rival decentralized perpetual exchanges, both ran into serious problems on Monday and each blamed an outside actor.

Decentralized perpetual exchange Lighter has paused withdrawals after confirming a roughly $15.5 million drain in a Monday security incident. Earlier in the day, rival platform Aster also had to announce an investigation into a 32% flash crash that rocked its token’s price within minutes

Both of the perp DEXs, two of the largest in the category, are being blamed on outside parties.

Lighter freezes withdrawals after suspected API hijack

Lighter notified users on X that it paused all withdrawals and pool creation activity as a precaution while it looks into a security incident that “appears to involve a single compromised external party.”

While Lighter has not offered any updates since its initial notice, on-chain analysts have moved to fill in the gap. Predicts.guru founder Tria hinted that the attack vector may have been API keys hijacked from two large market-making accounts.

Within an hour of presenting the initial thesis, Tria named London-based investment firm Abraxas Capital in connection with the stolen API keys, and estimated the loss near $17.5 million.

The latest number is an upgrade of Tria’s initial $15.5 million estimate.

Lighter’s LIT token took an immediate hit on the news, dropping sharply to $2.53 from $2.75 on the news.

Lighter said its withdrawal freeze will remain in effect until it finishes assessing the impact.

Why did Aster’s price crash today?

Aster’s CEO Leonard Leung explained that the team is investigating a flash crash that saw ASTER swing wildly in a 15-minute window where the token collapsed to $0.48 after surging above $0.71.

The volatile spell caused a wave of liquidations of highly leveraged positions that Leung described as “likely malicious.” The CEO insisted that Aster never went down and the attack on price was outside the exchange’s control.

Notably, Leung rejected the idea that a market maker was involved in the episode, writing, “We do not have any such arrangement with any market makers.”

Derivatives activity on the ASTER token, per CoinGlass data, came in at about $1.29 billion over the last 24 hours, up nearly 121%. The futures volume totaled roughly 11 times the $118.3 million in spot volume trading over the same period.

Traders felt the pain in both directions as $5.97 million in long and $3.14 million in short positions were wiped out during a session where total liquidations ran to about $9.1 million. ASTER has recovered from its intraday low to around $0.55, up roughly 5% on the day.

Aster and its CEO did not give any names in their communications about the incident. Leung said Aster would publish fuller findings in later reports but gave no date.

Aster and Lighter’s track record

Aster has been here before. The exchange had to reimburse affected traders after a September 2025 glitch in its Plasma (XPL) perpetual market, caused by an index misconfigured at $1, which sent XPL futures near $4 while other venues sat around $1.30, triggering liquidations.

A month later, DefiLlama delisted Aster’s perpetual volume data after founder 0xngmi found the exchange’s volumes closely tracking Binance and raised wash-trading concerns, knocking ASTER down about 10%. Aster counts Binance co-founder Changpeng “CZ” Zhao as an advisor.

Lighter, on the other hand, reported a platform outage that led it to hand out points to affected users. The exchange also went through withdrawal problems following its LIT token launch.