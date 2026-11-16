Hyperliquid Policy Center urges CFTC to lock in event contract rule as courts split

Federal appeals courts have split, and New Jersey has asked the Supreme Court to decide.

The Hyperliquid Policy Center has filed comments urging the CFTC to finalize rules that treat event contracts as federally regulated swaps and casino-style betting as state-regulated gambling.

Hyperliquid Policy Center (HPC), a Washington group funded by Hyperliquid’s founding body, has asked U.S. regulators to make permanent a rule that separates event contracts from gambling.

Meanwhile, U.S. courts disagree on whether states can regulate prediction markets and the Supreme Court has been asked to step in.

What is the Hyperliquid Policy Center asking the CFTC to do?

The Hyperliquid Policy Center (HPC) has asked the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) to finalize rules that draw a clear line between event contracts and gambling. Event contracts pay out when a set outcome happens, such as a hurricane hitting land or GDP rising above a certain rate. They trade on CFTC-registered exchanges, which the agency has overseen since the early 1990s.

On October 19, the CFTC released an interim final rule, which keeps casino-style gambling products, such as sportsbook bets and casino games, out of the legal definition of a “swap.” It took effect as soon as it appeared in the Federal Register. CFTC Chairman Michael Selig said casino-style gambling products are not derivatives.

On the same day, a second proposed rule that would bring event contracts on sports, politics, culture and weather into the swap definition was introduced.

The Hyperliquid Policy Center sent its comments asking the CFTC to keep the gambling rule exactly as written on November 16. It wants the CFTC to explain how the rule works and also confirm that “applicable State or Tribal law” specifically means the law of the state or tribe that gave the operator its license.

It also wants the CFTC to say that a state cannot pull a contract on a federally registered market into the exclusion just by calling it a bet.

In addition, it asked for a definition of “event contract” taken from the Commodity Exchange Act, plus a short list of traits that mark a product as gambling.

Finally, it wants the CFTC to restate that it had “good cause” to skip public comment before the interim rule took effect.

The Hyperliquid Policy Center calls itself independent. Notably, the Hyper Foundation, which backs Hyperliquid, backed its launch with 1 million of Hyperliquid’s HYPE tokens.

Hyperliquid runs its own prediction markets on a blockchain, where its network of computers that process and confirm transactions, known as validators, operates them under an upgrade called HIP-4.

These markets are not listed on an exchange registered with the CFTC, and the Hyperliquid group says it wants to help Americans reach these markets legally. Because of this, its letters to the CFTC could be a first step toward Hyperliquid entering the U.S. market.

Why is the rule controversial?

The CFTC gave the public 30 days to respond after publication, but the gambling exclusion took legal effect on the first day. Asking the agency to lock in the rule now means setting a boundary while the courts are still arguing over it.

Those court fights are far from settled. Kalshi, a prediction market platform, has won one of its three federal appeals so far. The Third Circuit sided with Kalshi 2-1 against New Jersey in April. The Ninth Circuit ruled against the company in a Nevada case on August 28. In September, the Sixth Circuit ruled that Ohio and Tennessee can enforce their sports-betting laws against Kalshi. A Maryland appeal is still pending before the Fourth Circuit.

New Jersey Attorney General Jennifer Davenport asked the U.S. Supreme Court on September 2 to review the Third Circuit decision.

The CFTC, where Michael Selig is the only sitting commissioner, claims exclusive authority over prediction markets. In May, it filed a brief backing Kalshi in the Ohio appeal. More than a dozen states have taken enforcement action against Kalshi or sued it over its sports contracts.

The Hyperliquid Policy Center acknowledged that the courts disagree in its blog. It warned that the states’ approach could let any state treat a contract on crops, energy or currencies as gambling, based only on what the contract refers to.