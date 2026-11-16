Trump joins call for Jensen Huang’s reinstatement against Rubio and Bessent’s wishes.

Donald Trump has shared that he is open to putting Jensen Huang back in charge of Nvidia, even as two of his own close, senior officials push in the opposite direction.

Asked Monday whether the chipmaker should bring back its former CEO, the president said he “would not mind” and suggested Jensen had “learned a big lesson.”

As Cryptopolitan previously reported, Jensen resigned after reports of several alleged affairs, one allegedly involving a suspected Chinese intelligence operative. Trump had previously floated former Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) boss Tim Cook as his preferred replacement, and he hasn’t withdrawn that endorsement.

Rubio’s warning puts Trump’s friendship with Jensen under the microscope

It goes beyond being just a corporate scandal, for now the government wants to know if someone close to Trump was being spied on by foreign intelligence agencies.

What makes it especially serious is the fact that Nvidia manufactures the hardware necessary to build highly intelligent artificial intelligence systems. The issue of their executives having been monitored immediately becomes something of particular interest to those who protect America’s technology.

Alice Huang happens to be a person whose case became of particular interest to Washington. According to some information available in US intelligence, she works for Beijing’s intelligence services. Trump wasn’t ready to take it for granted, however. Speaking before his trip to Asia, he said, “I don’t know that she is a spy.” Trump then said that national security “was not put at risk.”

Marco Rubio had much to do with the way the allegations got to this stage. The secretary of state, who is also national security adviser, apparently relied on a CIA assessment in order to issue another warning to Trump. A source who has been briefed on the process apparently indicated that Marco’s briefing made the intelligence seem more certain than the original CIA report.

The memo’s contents leaked, and Jensen resigned days later. Two former officials also said some people responsible for national security had long been uneasy about how much sway the Nvidia executive appeared to have with Trump. But when asked Monday whether he might confront Xi, Trump replied, “I may.”

Trump is heading to Asia for meetings that are expected to include Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of APEC.

Bessent wants a clean break while Nvidia supporters organize a comeback

Scott Bessent, Treasury Secretary, perceives a much larger issue beyond Jensen’s behavior. On his visit to Fox News on Sunday, Scott wondered if Nvidia had been too eager to pursue profits by shipping chips in violation of American export laws.

He asked what kind of internal culture would allow that to happen, saying executives might have pushed “seemingly illicit sales” to “goose their revenues and their earnings.”

Scott wants Nvidia’s directors to hire someone from outside the business. He also believes other executives deserve a close look, particularly over safeguards meant to stop sophisticated AI chips from reaching restricted Chinese buyers.

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has brought in an external law firm to examine the accusations involving Jensen, including whether the alleged relationships breached company standards. The questions around exports have also unsettled investors.

The dispute has also split Trump’s Cabinet. Scott and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick have clashed over responsibility for the suspected flow of American chip technology into China. Scott still backs Trump’s response.

Howard has attracted his own share of criticism, but the White House has not abandoned him. An official told Reuters Thursday that Trump still had “complete confidence” in the commerce secretary. Semafor reported Sunday that both Scott and Howard are expected to join the president’s China trip.

But the demand for Jensen’s return is not confined to some social media posts anymore. There has been a petition signed by almost 180,000 people asking for Jensen’s return.

Some notable people such as Elon Musk, former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick, Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney and Binance cofounder Changpeng “CZ” Zhao have supported the move. And of course retail investors are joining in the calls.