Intel sued by shareholders over PC slump that erased $140 billion

A Michigan pension fund sued Intel on November 13, accusing the company and its top executives of hiding how badly falling PC sales were affecting its business. Intel’s shares later fell nearly 29% in a single day.

The case was filed by the City of Southfield Fire and Police Retirement System, a pension fund for firefighters and police officers in Southfield, Michigan.

According to Yahoo Finance, the fund filed the lawsuit in a federal court in San Jose, California, through the law firm Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd. It also wants to represent other investors who may have lost money.

The lawsuit names Intel, its CEO Lip-Bu Tan, and Chief Financial Officer David Zinsner in a case called City of Southfield Fire and Police Retirement System v. Intel Corporation. It covers investors who bought Intel shares between July 23 and October 29.

The investors claim Intel’s leaders hid how badly falling PC sales were affecting the company. The lawsuit added that the executives “engaged in a scheme to deceive the market” and made statements that were “materially false and/or misleading.”

The lawsuit also claims they “artificially inflated” the company’s share price by making the drop in PC sales seem less serious than it really was.

The day Intel shed $140 billion

Intel released its third-quarter results on October 29 and warned that the fourth quarter could be weak. The next day, its shares fell nearly 29%, their biggest one-day drop since 1974. The fall reportedly wiped about $140 billion off the company’s value.

Even after the drop, Intel was still one of the better-performing chip stocks in 2026. According to Quartz, its shares closed at $59.66 on November 13, up about 60% for the year.

However, this price was still well below its June 30 high of $142.35. Intel shares fell another 5% at the start of the week.

July guidance versus October numbers

The lawsuit focuses on what Intel told investors in July. During a call about the company’s earnings, Chief Financial Officer David Zinsner said he expected laptop and desktop chip sales to stay about the same in the third quarter. He also said sales for the wider division would rise slightly, according to Yahoo Finance.

However, Intel reported lower sales in October. According to the BBC, its Client Computing and Physical AI Group, which includes laptop and desktop chips, made $8.1 billion in revenue. That was about $800 million, or 9%, less than the previous quarter.

Laptop and desktop chip sales also fell to $6.9 billion, down $424 million from a year earlier. Intel shipped 14% fewer chips as fewer customers bought them and competition saw an increase.

The memory crunch amid $23 billion raise

CEO Lip-Bu Tan said the weak results were caused by an “unprecedented memory crunch,” which led to a shortage of PC chips. He told analysts the company needed “to address these challenges with urgency,” according to the BBC.

A shortage of memory chips and rising prices for computer parts have also made things difficult for laptop and desktop makers. Intel said it could not produce enough server chips to meet demand from AI data centers.

The investors believe the chipmaker had a reason to keep these problems quiet. According to Quartz, the lawsuit says Intel raised about $23 billion in mid-August by selling shares at $95 each. This happened halfway through the quarter.

Intel expects fourth-quarter revenue of between $15 billion and $16 billion. According to the lawsuit, that is about $1.5 billion less than analysts had predicted. The company also expects the drop in PC sales to continue through at least the first half of 2027.